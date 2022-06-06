Recently, our classic black tabby cat, Gypsy, went into heat, and now all hell is breaking loose in the Dagendesh camp.
From morning to night, the only sound we hear is one seemingly endless yowl. I'm purr-plexed because I thought cats stopped their yowling once you fed or gave them attention. Obviously, I was wrong. Gypsy’s tortured-sounding cries can grate on the nerves of the most sedate cat-lover.
The other day Gypsy’s yowling got so bad that I recommended playing a feel-good movie as a way to soothe her nerves. I suggested “The Sound of Mewsic” to my wife, Peggy, but, no mice — er, dice.
One day recently, Peggy and I sat down to watch “Walker, Texas Ranger.” The program hadn’t been on two minutes when Gypsy launched into her operatic tirade. Naturally, she just HAD to wait until her owners, the very people who house and feed her, prepared to spend some time in front of the tube when she decided to ... well, you get the picture.
No matter how hard we tried to calm Gypsy, her yowls continued. Indeed, Gypsy was in a bad mewd. I was so angry I considered tossing a bucket of ice water on her to cool her off. Peggy was against the idea. “She’s not an octo-puss,” she said sternly.
“But, all I want is to turn her into an eskimew if only for a moment,” I replied.”
But, Peggy, like Gypsy, can be very purr-suasive.
In an effort to get away from the howling for a few hours, Peggy and I retreated to our backyard, where we tended to our veggie garden and later sat down to our picnic table and a barbecue. Radio station 98.1 KKFM rock classics poured from a hand-held transistor while I slowly turned barbecue-drenched chicken wings over white-hot coals.
Suddenly, Gypsy suddenly blurted out a gut-wrenching yowl as if being put to the rack, shattering the peaceful muse. Peggy and I dropped our forks and Mice Krispies, and ran inside to investigate. As soon as we entered the room, Gypsy ceased her yowling, wanting only attention.
Was I upset? Put it this way, the white-hot coals I left smoldering in my barbecue grill paled to the anger I felt at that moment. Peggy said I was making a meowntain out of nothing.
No matter how hard we try, Peggy and I just can’t get Gypsy to stop her yowling. We feed her, give her attention and let her run free through the house. Nothing works. I compare our trying to help her to wetting ourselves in a dark suit: it gives us a warm feeling, but nobody notices.
I guess it’s true that cats are smarter than dogs. I mean, think about it. Can you get eight cats to pull a sled through the snow? ‘Nuff said.
Certainly, Gypsy is a mewsical cat whose yowling purrmeates the nervous system and escalates the aging process. Thankfully, for our sanity, Gypsy is scheduled to be spayed June 23. We hope her surgery will change her disposition and that her yowls will no longer sound like she’s being drawn and quartered.
Right now I am going to fix myself a cup of hot tea and browse through the latest issue of Good Mousekeeping magazine. Until my next column, stay paw-sitive and have a mice day.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer, retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.