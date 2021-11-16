LAKE GEORGE • M Lazy C Ranch announced its famous sleigh rides are back for the 2021 holiday season. This year, the ranch is offering an all-inclusive or a weekend package for family get-togethers.
Experience magical Christmas lights, a traditional ranch supper, ornament making, crafts, s’mores, hot beverages, treats and a real sleigh ride in the mountains.
A sleigh ride for group of four is $250, and additional riders are $65 for adults and $30 per child ages 11 and under. Children 2 years old and under are free and military/veterans/first responders receive a 10% discount.
While there is a minimum of four persons per sleigh, there’s a waiting list of parties under four.
“Our goal is that everyone who wants to go will go and we will do everything possible to make the magic happen,” said Kelly Gottus, owner of M Lazy C ranch.
The weekend package includes a sleigh ride for four, all the activities, plus lodging for two nights in a cabin, breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings and dinners Friday and Saturday nights. Prices start at $700 for four or $550 for two, depending on the cabin you choose.
Both day visits and weekend packages are available Dec. 3-Jan. 1 by reservation only. Call 719-748-3398.
“We recommend making reservations early, as we sold out last year right after Thanksgiving,” Gottus said. “It’s a great Christmas present to your family and friends that comes with a lifetime of memories.”
If mother nature doesn’t cooperate and give sleigh quality snow, the ranch provides a wheeled wagon decorated like the sleigh.
M Lazy C Ranch is at 801 County Road 453, about five miles west of Lake George off Colorado 24.