James Brown was in Teller County last week as a featured speaker at the annual Charis Bible College Men’s Advance in Woodland Park. It was his fifth consecutive year speaking at the conference.
Brown was joined on stage by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and Charis founder Andrew Wommack.
The charismatic Brown, 70, has been one of the top sportscasters in America since the mid-1980s. He is the current host of The NFL Today on CBS and the former host of Fox NFL Sunday. In February, Brown hosted his record 10th Super Bowl.
“I didn’t even know that until somebody in the research department at CBS told me,” Brown said last week while preparing for one of his Men’s Advance sessions. “I guess that means I’ve been around for a while.”
Brown has lived an exciting life interviewing many of America’s most well-known sports figures. But his platform goes beyond sports. His faith is central to everything he does. It is one of his top priorities to come to Charis each March to share his heart and testimony.
This year’s event was attended by about 800 men.
“I’m tremendously humbled,” Brown said. “These sessions are as much for me as they are for them. It’s appointment time for me. It’s having the North Star reconnected.
“I want to speak my heart. I want to hear from the Lord directly as to what He wants me to say. If I’m obedient, He will put it on my heart and give me the words to say.”
Brown has learned not to get complacent and strives to be grounded. Prior to going on air, he prays with his wife Dorothy. She joined him at last week’s conference.
“My wife introduced me to Andrew Wommack,” Brown said. “She fell in love with his teaching and his heart.
“When Andrew asked me to come and speak I was honored. Like it says in Colossians 3:23: ‘And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.’”
Brown is an ordained minister and one of his best friends is Dungy. They participate in a weekly Bible Study and co-host a podcast in which they interview many of today’s top sports athletes and personalities.
“Tony’s a wonderful teacher,” Brown said. “The man you see on television is the man he really is.”
Brown strives to conduct himself in the same way, whether he’s on set speaking to tens of millions of viewers, doing on one-on-one interview, or addressing men who seek a stronger relationship with God and desire to be authentic in every area of their lives.
“I try to focus on the task I’ve been given, irrespective of who’s watching me,” Brown said. “I learned that from my high school coach Morgan Wooten, who’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“He taught me four things that have been central to my life: God first, family second, school third, basketball fourth.”
Brown was an All-American basketball player at DeMatha High School and later played for Harvard. In 1973, he was drafted by the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and the ABA’s Denver Rockets (now the NBA Nuggets).
He started his broadcasting career with the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) in 1978 and by 1984, he was a color commentator on the NBA on CBS.
Brown began his network broadcasting career in 1986 with CBS, capturing play-by-play college basketball and play-by-play NFL and serving as studio host for NBA games.
In addition to broadcasting, Brown is an ordained minister and is active in such charitable works as DC College Access Program (DCCAP), The Ron & Joy Paul Kidney Center at George Washington University and The Salvation Army.
In 2016, Brown was presented with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Brown is also a partner with FullCircle Intermedia, a company that assists athletes and entertainers in developing their brand to ensure long-term success.
He and his wife reside outside of Washington, D.C. in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was born. The couple attend Rhema Christian Center Church.
“Each day brings its own challenges,” Brown said. “My challenge is to not let that day get hold of me and dictate my attitude. Wherever the Lord takes me I will continue to do.”