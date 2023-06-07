Nonprofits fall in line when planning events. We can all learn from these groups because they are known to provide solid timelines for activities way ahead of schedule. This is commonplace for nonprofits because they rely heavily on volunteers. And, volunteers make the nonprofit world go-round.

The phrase, fall in line, makes me think of seasons. We are near summer so planning for fall or winter is appropriate. SOAR’s Nonprofit Cooperative is planning for December, seeking 2–4 nonprofits to help plan the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade. The parade, a festive community event, has been happening for many years. Nonprofits can easily plug into a role and then be rewarded as a beneficiary. If your group wants to learn more about this opportunity, even if you’ve been a beneficiary of the parade before, send an email to iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org/ An informational meeting is being planned and you’ll be invited to attend. Part of the process for getting involved includes your participation in the Nonprofit Cooperative, which is $36 a year commitment but training and marketing benefits are included.

The Woodland Park Farmer’s Market is also a great example of falling in line. They begin planning for the summer market during the previous fall. The market makes every Friday, June through September, an adventure in Memorial Park, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. This is where you can find fresh produce from local growers, arts and crafts.

Another fun adventure, in Southern Teller County, is the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum’s walking tours. They happen on the first and third Saturdays, now through October 7. One is called the Spirit of Sunnyside Cemetery (10–11:30 a.m.) and the other is called The Stranger Side of Victor (3:30–5 p.m.). Contact the Museum if you’d like additional details.

Speaking of walking tours, the Walk for Art happens on the last Sunday of each month, now through August in Woodland Park. Walkers have an opportunity to fill out a passport to win a $200 art voucher to be used with any of the participating artists or stores. A passport can be picked up at any of the venues as you start the walk. The activities are June 25, July 30, and August 27 from noon – 3 p.m. Venues are: Reserve Our Gallery (19+ artists + musicians), Woodland Park Garden Gallery (Frank Glass + 2 artists), Senior Center (5+artists and musicians), Westside Gallery (art demonstrations at 300 West Lake), Williams Log Cabin Furniture and Tweeds.

We have so many fun community events happening in Teller County year-round. I hope to see you at one of them as I’m falling in line to help nonprofits. Hopefully, we’ll fall in line together and volunteer for a good cause.

Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through SOAR’s Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. 2023 brings back collaborative fundraising events for nonprofits in the area through coordination of community events with SOAR. Contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org to be part of a Teller Give Back column. You can also email or call 719-233-9902 to learn more Collaborative Fundraising Events.