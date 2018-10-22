Fallen Teller County deputy memorialized at Divide park
Twenty-three years ago, Teller County Deputy Brent Holloway was shot and killed while on duty. Last week, dozens of law-enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders and friends dedicated a memorial brass plaque to Holloway at the trailhead at Hayden Divide Community Park.
Holloway’s widow, Kelly Holloway Lopez, was escorted by Teller County Sheriff’s Chaplain Randy McKinley.
The occasion was solemn, a ritual of police officers paying respects to one of their own in a dramatic display of honor and camaraderie. Led by Commander of the VFW 14111, Randy Ford, dozens of officers stood in assembly throughout the dedication.
Chaplain McKinley opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by a tribute from Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
“I’d like to thank all of you for coming today — there is a special place in our hearts for our law enforcement officers. On this day there is a darkness that has spread across our country but our law enforcement officers and first responders rise to that occasion to push back that darkness,” Mikesell said. “In times of our darkest hours those who give that ultimate sacrifice give us the ability to bring that light back. We are a family and we stand together. We support those who have had that loss in their lives.”
Holloway Lopez greeted people. “I moved back to Ohio for family but my heart is still here. I get choked up looking at this, so thank you, all of you, who helped put this together,” she said.
The Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association paid for the plaque and co-hosted the event, with the sheriff’s office, including the reception at the training facility in Divide.