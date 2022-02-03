WOODLAND PARK • Sometime over the weekend of Jan. 29, a vandal or vandals and damaged the bronze statue of the Fallen Soldier in Lions Park.
The statue, along with the Twin Towers of Pikes Peak Granite, is a memorial dedicated to America’s military in the park, near the intersection of US 24 and Colorado 67.
Alan Churchill donated the bronze to the city of Woodland Park in 2002. “My dad was killed in Vietnam; the statue was a healing thing for me,” Churchill said. “The statue represented all the soldiers who have fallen in America’s wars and the grief of the families.”
Churchill intended the statue to represent a connection between the living and the deceased. “The boots are loosely tied, the strap is loose, so that it appears to be right after the fatality. It is a field burial,” he said. “The rose on the boots represents the living. For every soldier who dies, dozens of living are devastated.”
Churchill commissioned Mike Halterman of Cripple Creek to sculpt the bronze statue. “Mike did a fantastic job of interpreting what I wanted into the memorial. I hope it helps others,” Churchill said.
When Halterman heard about the vandalism, he removed the statue from the park and is in the process of reviewing the damage and what it would take to restore the piece. “The vandals chopped off the barrel of the rifle and it may take two or three weeks for me to repair it,” he said. “It’s a shame, but it’s pretty common thing anymore.”
According to Woodland Park Deputy Police Chief Rodney Gehrett, as of late last week no one had filed a police report about the crime.
Churchill is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the people who vandalized his gift.