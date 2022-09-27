Have you seen it? The pumpkin décor is on full display at City Market. Pumpkin Spice Lattes are on the menu again at Starbucks. The summer clothing is on clearance at Walmart and in its place are cozy sweaters on the racks. The evenings are getting cooler and the aspens have turned that special tint of green to tell us that the splendor of their change to yellow is on the way. Fall is at our doorstep and that can only mean one thing — it’s time to prepare for flu season!
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that is caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. There are two main types of influenza viruses — Type A and B — which are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year.
Our seniors, young children, and people with certain health conditions (including asthma, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, HIV and pregnancy) are at higher risk for serious flu complications.
Why is the flu more serious for older adults? As the body ages, the immune system weakens and has more trouble fighting off infections, such as the flu. Also, older adults are more likely to have other health conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, that increase risk for flu complications. In recent years it is estimated that between 70% and 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older, and between 50% and 70% of season flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among this age group (see CDC.gov/flu/highrisk/65over.htm).
The best defense to reduce the risk of a flu infection and its potentially serious complications in our senior population is by getting the vaccine each year. Annual vaccination helps to ensure the best possible protection against the season’s circulating viruses. Each year, these vaccines are formulated to protect against the projected year’s most prevalent strains. This year, the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have preferentially recommended that those aged 65 and older receive higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines over standard flu vaccines. This recommendation was based upon a review of available studies that suggest that these vaccines are potentially more effective for older adults.
Teller County Public Health & Environment carries both standard dose and high dose influenza vaccine, which are available to all Teller County residents 6 months and older. We bill most private insurances, Medicaid, and also carry Vaccines for Children federally funded stock. We also carry Shingrix vaccine for protection against shingles for those aged 50 and older and pneumococcal vaccines for those aged 65 and older.
To make an appointment for your flu or other important vaccines, call Teller County Public Health & Environment at 719-687-6416.
Kim Newcom is a registered nurse and Immunization Coordinator at Teller County Public Health & Environment.