A trio wild horses is at the center of a rescue effort in Park County.
Animal welfare activist Velma Bronn Johnston, also known as “Wild Horse Annie,” in the 1950s brought attention to the plight of wild horses and burros in the United States.
In 1971, the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act was signed into law and the Bureau of Land Management began a program of capturing some of the animals and making them available through adoption. Since the program began, adoption has been an essential component of the bureau’s overall herd population management strategy and more than 235,000 wild horses and burros have been placed.
This year’s adoption has brought attention to three wild mares who happen to be three generations of the same line — a grandmother, mother, and daughter — and have consistently run together. They have been captured and will be up for adoption sometime in June. The Middle Way Sanctuary in Fairplay is on a quest to adopt the three mares and keep them together.
The Middle Way began as an effort to provide a sanctuary for horses who were retired due to trauma or injury and offer therapeutic horsemanship for humans.
In 2018, Mary and Sam Calanni, founders of Big Mountain Wildlife and Animal Sanctuary in Guffey, decided to retire from their positions on the boards of both organizations and join forces. The board of the The Middle Way envisioned a working sanctuary that would also offer therapeutic work to benefit both animals and humans. Today, the nonprofit The Middle Way cares for and works with more than 17 horses in total, including both therapeutic horses and sanctuary horses, while Mary continues to care for the cats and dogs at her ranch.
The three horses of concern, known as Razzle, Dazzle and Felicity, are from a well-known herd from the Sand Wash Basin near Craig. The tracking efforts of groups such as the Sand Wash Advocacy Team and Wild Horse Warriors who follow the herds have noted that these three have remained together their entire lives. The oldest mare is 15 and the other two are 11 and 7 years old.
“We feel it’s important to keep these three together and are doing our best to make that happen,” said Alexis Rhyner, development advisor of the organization.
“We want to make sure we have enough to purchase the horses, meet the housing requirements of the BLM, improve infrastructure of our facility and maintain the horses for their first year with us,” said Lori Araki, president of The Middle Way.
“We set a goal on our Go Fund Me page to ‘Save the Painted Ladies!’ of $44,444, and so far, we have raised $10,235,” she continued. As of this writing, the fund had reached $11,920.
The BLM has not set a date for the auction, but The Middle Way has been told it will be sometime in June.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by going to the “Save the Painted Ladies!” Go Fund Me page, gofund.me/66b1675c, or by visiting The Middle Way website, themiddlewaysanctuary.org. The organization can also be found on Facebook at middlewayco.
“After working with a variety of students with a wide array of abilities and special needs, we realized that both horses and people could benefit from this connection,” Araki said.