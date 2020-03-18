Sydni Vaughan, track coach, Sun River Valley School (Simms, Mont.)
Vaughan, whose maiden name is Riley, is a 2012 graduate of Cripple Creek-Victor High School and former resident of Florissant. She is in her second season as the head track coach at Sun River Valley School in Simms, Mont. Prior to that she was an assistant men’s and women’s track and cross country coach at her college alma mater, Colorado State University-Pueblo. She ran track for Pueblo from 2012-17. She earned a 3.99 GPA and was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District and named Academic All-American in 2017. She was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion in the 800-meter outdoors, a three-time national qualifier and an All-American in the 800 indoors (second-team All-American in the 800 outdoors). She holds the Pueblo school record in the 800, 4x400 relay and distance medley relay. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology/criminology with a minor in Spanish. As a prep, she was a letter winner in volleyball, basketball, track and cross country and is the most decorated female athlete in CC-V history. She married in 2018 and makes her home in Great Falls.
Jordan Lanning, track and field, Colorado State University
Lanning, a former Cripple Creek-Victor High School student, is in her freshman track season for the Rams. She made her college debut this winter during the indoor season at the Mines Alumni Classic & Multi, placing seventh in the pentathlon (3351). At the UCCS Mountain Lion Open, she won the high jump, long jump and 60-meter hurdles, including a personal best in 60 meters, and long jump that is 20th in school history. She finished third in high jump at the UCCS Invite. She took fourth in the pentathlon at Air Force Invitational (3319) and recorded PR in 800. As a prep, Lanning played basketball, volleyball and ran track for CC-V, qualifying for the state track meet. She transferred to Bayfield prior to her sophomore year. She was the 2019 Great Southwest Classic Heptathlon Champion. She owns the Class 3A Colorado record in high jump (5 feet, 7.75 inches).
— Compiled by Danny Summers