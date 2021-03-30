Skye Ciccarelli, high jump, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Ciccarelli, a 2019 graduate of Woodland Park High School, had a day to remember in his first outdoor meet of the season on March 20 for the Mountain Lions at Colorado State University, Pueblo Early Bird Invite. He leaped a personal-record 6 feet, 11.5 inches (212 centimeters) in the high jump and took first place in the high jump. His jump gave him a provisional All-American mark. He shattered his previous career-best jump of 6-8.75 at the Mines Winter Classic Invitational during the 2019-20 indoor season. Ciccarelli enjoyed a stellar prep career for Woodland Park, winning the state high jump title as a junior and senior. He was also a four-year starter in basketball and is the school’s all-time career points leader with more than 1,500.
Sarah Garner, volleyball, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Garner, a 2020 graduate of Woodland Park High School, is in her freshman season as an outside hitter for the Mountain Lions. She has played a total of nine sets in five matches. She recorded a career-high six kills against Regis on Feb. 7, as well as career-bests in digs (2) and blocks (4). The Mountain Lions were selected sixth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason poll. Garner had an outstanding prep career. She led the team to state regional appearances her junior and senior years. The Panthers hosted both years and each time they came within a victory of advancing to the state tournament.
Greg Pappadakis, soccer, Cornell College (Mount Vernon, Iowa)
Pappadakis, a 2020 graduate of Woodland Park High School, will be starting his freshman season as a midfielder for the Rams. Cornell’s season opener is scheduled for April 10 at Coe College. The Rams were 5-10-3 last season. Pappadakis enjoyed a solid prep career. He was a four-year starter for the Panthers. As a senior, he tallied a team-high eight goals while helping Woodland Park to a 5-10 record. He scored 11 goals as a junior. His older sister, Maia, played college soccer. His father, Andrew, is a longtime boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Woodland Park High School.
— Compiled by Danny Summers