Skye Ciccarelli, high jump, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Ciccarelli, a 2019 Woodland Park High School graduate, is enjoying a productive indoor freshman season as a high jumper for the Mountain Lions. He jumped a personal-best 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches (2.05 meters) during the Mines Winter Classic in Golden Jan. 31-Feb 1. That leap surpassed the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of 2.04 meters. Ciccarelli’s top mark in high school was 6 feet, 7 inches. He won Class 3A state high school high jump championships as a junior and senior. Ciccarelli was the Woodland Park Male Athlete of the Year as a freshman and senior. He is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall on the UCCS track and field website.
Dempsey Battin, baseball, Coffeyville (KansaS) Community College
Battin, a 2018 WPHS graduate, is in his sophomore season as a left-handed pitcher for the Red Ravens. He has appeared in one game. He struck out two batters and allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Battin is 6 feet, four inches tall, 205 pounds. As a freshman, Battin appeared in six games (two starts). He was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 innings. He had eight strikeouts and seven bases on balls. Battin enjoyed an outstanding prep career. His senior year he was 5-4 with a 2.89 ERA. He struck out 39 batters in 41 1/3 innings. Battin also played basketball for the Panthers.
Jeremiah Struble, baseball, Men’s Senior Baseball League
Struble, a 2009 Manitou Springs High School graduate and former resident of Divide, helped lead the San José Giants to the 25-plus age division National Championship at the Men’s Senior Baseball League World Series in Arizona last October. Struble started the championship game against the Albuquerque Indians and allowed one run in seven innings to pick up the victory. Struble enjoyed a successful prep and collegiate career. He played for Colorado State University-Pueblo for four seasons. As a senior, he was 9-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 16 games (all starts). He struck out 78 and walked just 32 in 101 innings.
