Skye Ciccarelli, high jumper, UCCS
Ciccarelli, a 2019 Woodland Park High School graduate, is set to begin his collegiate competitive career this week when the Mountain Lions begin their indoor track and field season. UCCS has meets at the Colorado School of Mines (Thursday and Friday) and the Air Force Academy (Friday only). UCCS will host its own invite on Dec. 14. A high jumper, Ciccarelli was a two-time state champion for the Panthers in 2018 and 2019. He also was a four-year starter in basketball, where he holds the school’s all-time career scoring record with 1,566 points.
Paul Hubbard, former football coach, Bethany College
Hubbard, a 2000 Woodland Park High School graduate, is working as a program manager for Meritize, which is based in Frisco, Texas. Hubbard was head football coach at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., from 2015-18. He compiled an 11-32 record before stepping down last March. Prior to Bethany. Hubbard was the defensive coordinator for MidAmerica Nazarene for five seasons. Hubbard had a stellar collegiate career as a player for Bethany and the University of Northern Colorado. He earned all-American honors at both schools and led the nation in quarterback sacks for UNC. Hubbard also spent a short time with the Cincinnati Bengals in a rookie camp. He was also active in the Bethany College music department, singing in the choir, and participating in the Messiah Festival.
— Compiled by Danny Summers