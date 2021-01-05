Skye Ciccarelli, track and field, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Ciccarelli, a 2019 Woodland Park High School graduate, is competing in his indoor season as a high jumper for the Mountain Lions. UCCS opened its indoor season Dec. 11 against Metro State. Ciccarelli won the meet with a leap of 1.97 meters (6 feet, 5 inches). Ciccarelli is a sophomore in terms of his indoor eligibility, but a freshman in terms of his outdoor eligibility since last year’s NCAA outdoor track season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During last year’s indoor season, he competed in seven meets. He recorded a career-best jump of 6-8.75 at the Mines Winter Classic Invitational, finished to finish second in the event. He finished second in the high jump at the RMAC Championships with a jump of 6-6.25. he recorded three other top-10 finishes and made the All-RMAC First Team. He enjoyed a stellar prep career for the Panthers, winning the state high jump title as a junior and senior. He was also a four-year starter in basketball.
Natalie Graber, cross country/track, Bethel College (North Newton, Kansas)
Graber, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, recently completed her junior cross country season for the Threshers. She was one of Bethel’s top runners. She finished first on the team (46th overall) at the Southwestern College NAIA Midstates Championships in October with a 6 kilometer time of 21 minutes, 23.6 seconds. At the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships in November, she was first on the team (29th overall) with a time 22:06.2). She is competing in the indoor track season. She was in her sophomore season as a distance runner for the Threshers last March when the NCAA canceled the spring sports season due to the pandemic. She had a successful indoor season, finishing 18th in the 3,000 meter run at the KCAC Championships on Feb. 22. She ran a time of 12 minutes, 23.78 seconds. She’s competed in cross country each of her two years at Bethel. Last fall, she was Bethel’s top runner during the KCAC Championships, finishing 47th with a 5K time of 22:04.59.