Nicole Mack, volleyball, Furman University (South Carolina)
Mack, a resident of Cascade and a 2016 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, is in her redshirt junior season as an outside hitter with the Paladins. She leads the team in kills with 326 and kills per set (3.62). She had a season-high 25 kills vs. University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. In 2018, she appeared in nine games (eight starts) before a season-ending injury. She put down 83 kills (2.96 kills per set). She was named to SoCon Academic Honor Roll. As a sophomore in 2017, she appeared in 30 matches (29 starts) and finished third on the team with 281 kills and 23 aces, and was fourth with 221 digs. She was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week once and Second-Team All-Conference. As a freshman, she appeared in 20 matches (15 starts). As a prep, she helped Lewis Palmer to the Class 4A state championship in 2014 and a runner-up finish in 2015. Mack attended Manitou Springs High School as a freshman and sophomore and helped the Mustangs to a 3A state runner-up finish in 2013. She is majoring in communications.
Madison Lambros, cross-country, University of San Diego
Lambros, a resident of Florissant and a 2016 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is in her redshirt junior season with the Toreros. In her college bio, she said that, “Growing up on a dirt road in a town that has no stoplights gave her a lot of room to run.” She helped San Diego to a fifth-place finish at the recent West Coast Conference Championships. She was the fourth of five Torero runners to cross the line of the 6K course (22 minutes, 16.87 seconds). As a junior, Lambros competed in three cross-country meets for the Toreros, including WCC Championships. She ran a personal 5K best of 18:05.1 at the Highlander Invitational. She is also a member of the school’s track and field team. She ran in six meets in the spring, finishing fourth in the 3000m with a personal best 10:06.55 at the Aztec Invitational, and fourth in the 10,000m at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival setting a new personal record (36:55.41). She earned a personal best in the 800m at the Steve Scott Invitational with a time of 2:19.04. She ran a personal best 17:10.45 in the 5000m at the Occidental Invitational. As a prep she held the Cheyenne Mountain record for the 3200m (11:04) her junior year. She ran 18:28 in the 5k to win the Colorado State Snowshoe Championships along with the honor of MVP of her high school cross-country team during her senior year. Her father, Stan, is Cheyenne Mountain’s cross-country coach. Her mother, Karen, ran track and cross-country at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
— Compiled by Danny Summers