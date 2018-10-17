JENNY SELLS, SOCCER, HASTINGS COLLEGE
Sells, a 2015 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in her senior season as a midfielder for the Broncos. She’s started all nine games and has two goals and an assist. He goals came against Jamestown (North Dakota) and Mount Mary (South Dakota). Sells had four career goals and 11 assists coming into the season in 50 games, mostly all as a starter. Sells enjoyed a solid prep career for the Panthers. As a senior, she led the team in scoring with 21 goals and 15 assists. She was also the team leader in goals as a freshman, sophomore and junior. She played a key role in Woodland Park advancing to the Class 4A state soccer tournament in 2013 and 2014.
LEXIE COMER, SOFTBALL, COLORADO MESA
Comer, a 2015 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in her senior year at Colorado Mesa. She will be a four-year varsity letterman this next season, which begins in February. A second baseman, Comer had a solid junior season for the Mavericks last spring, batting .406 in 32 at bats with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games. As a freshman and sophomore, she played in a combined 24 games, but had only 14 at bats. Comer made the All-RMAC Academic Honor Roll last spring. As a prep, As a prep, Comer was star pitcher and hitter. Ger senior season she batted .538 with 19 extra-base hits and 44 RBIs. She was 17-4 on the mound with a 2.19 ERA in 105.6 innings. She has 133 strikeouts and just 30 walks.