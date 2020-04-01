Gracie Forbes, volleyball, Shorter University (Rome, Ga.)
Forbes, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, will be entering her junior season next fall as a middle blocker for the Hawks. She played in 66 sets last season and recorded 91 kills, which ranked sixth on the team. She had a career-high 15 kills vs. Florida Southern on Oct. 18. Three days earlier, she had 14 kills against Lee. She played in 21 of 31 matches, making 17 starts. Forbes began her collegiate career at Middle Georgia State (Macon). She played there as a freshman, appearing in 10 matches and recording 19 kills. In high school, Forbes played volleyball and basketball for Woodland Park. As a senior, she was fifth on the Panthers in kills with 53.
Natalie Graber, track/cross-country, Bethel College (North Newton, Kan.)
Graber, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, was in her sophomore season as a distance runner for the Threshers when the NCAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVOD-19 pandemic. She had a successful indoor season, finishing 18th in the 3,000 meter run at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 22. She ran a time of 12 minutes, 23.78 seconds. She’s competed in cross country each of her two years at Bethel. Last fall, she was Bethel’s top runner during the KCAC Championships, finishing 47th with a 5K time of 22:04.59.
— Compiled by Danny Summers