Emily Arseneau, track & field, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Arseneau, a 2019 Woodland Park High School graduate, is competing in throws for the Mountain Lions. Last spring, Arseneau made the all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference second team in shot put (4th place). Her personal record in shot put was at the Maverick Multi and Open on April 9, throwing 13.79 meters. Her PR in the discus throw was at the Mines Kite Mayer Classic with a 37.71m. Her PR in hammer throw came at WTAMU Joe Meeker Classic and Multi with a 37.43m. She also competed during the indoor season last winter and was named to the all-RMAC first team in shot put (3rd place). Arseneau began her collegiate career at Concordia University in Irvine, Calif, and made the Dean’s list. Arseneau had an outstanding prep career for Woodland Park. She was a four-time track & field letter winner. She is the school record holder in shot put. As a senior, she finished second in the shot put at the state meet and fourth in the discus.