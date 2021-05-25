Dempsey Battin, pitcher, Eastern New Mexico University (Portales)
Battin, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in his redshirt sophomore season as a pitcher with the Division II Greyhounds. The 6-foot-4 left-hander has appeared in three games in relief. He has a total of 1 2/3 innings pitched and has struck out two and walked two while posting a 5.40 ERA. Battin transferred to Eastern New Mexico from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. As a sophomore in 2020, he appeared in four games and recorded three strikeouts and allowed six walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched. As a freshman, he pitched in six games with two starts, going 1-0 with 12 innings pitched. He finished with an ERA of 4.50, while recording eight strikeouts and issuing seven walks. Battin is majoring in business and marketing.
Skye Ciccarelli, high jump, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Ciccarelli, a 2019 Woodland Park High School graduate, will be competing in the NCAA Division II Track and Field Outdoor Championships this week in Allendale, Mich., on the campus of Grand Valley State University. Ciccarelli is among 13 competitors from around the nation that will compete in the high jump. He is the No. 7 seed. This is Ciccarelli’s first time competing at the national championships. He is among 14 men and women from UCCS who will be competing in various events. Ciccarelli enjoyed a successful season while helping the UCCS men to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team championship.
John Hoffman, baseball, Trinidad State College
Hoffman, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in his third season as a sophomore pitcher with the Trojans. The 6-foot-6 left-hander has appeared in three games (all starts) and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He has struck 18 and walked four in 11.2 innings for the junior college team. He went four innings twice against Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Colorado State University’s club team. His other starter was a 3 2/3-inning affair against Southeast Community College. In 2020, Hoffman appeared in 14 games (three starts) and 4-4 with a 6.61 ERA. He struck out 75 and walked 39 in 64.0 innings. He has never had a plate appearance in a college game. As a prep, Hoffman appeared in 10 games his senior year, going 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA. He struck out 46 batters in 43 innings.