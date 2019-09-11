Caitlan Thorne, soccer, Ottawa University (Kansas)
Thorne, a 2016 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in her senior season as a midfielder for the Braves. She has played in 12 varsity games in her collegiate career, making one start. She swung between varsity and junior varsity her freshmen and sophomore seasons. She has played in two games this season (through Sept. 4), making one start. Thorne was a four-year letterman on the soccer pitch as a prep. She also earned two letters in volleyball for the Panthers. Thorne earned Second Team All-League Class 4A in soccer and was a Second Team All-League 4A selection in volleyball. She is the daughter of Shari and Jon Thorne.
Evan Owen, football, Doane University
Owen, a 2018 Woodland Park High School graduate, is in his sophomore season as a tight end for the Tigers. Owen had two receptions (tied for the team high) for six yards in this year’s season-opening 48-7 loss to Ottawa University (Arizona). Owen (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) did not record any stats as a freshman, according to the Doane athletic website. Doane is located in Crete, Neb. Owen enjoyed a stellar prep career, playing multiple sports for the Panthers. He was a starter on the football and basketball teams, and also participated in track and field.
- Compiled by Danny Summers