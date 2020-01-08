Bryson Cox, football, Woodland Park High School
Cox, a junior, was named to the CHSAA All-State Class 2A Second-Team as a tight end/linebacker. Cox was the only Panther selected. He had a solid season, catching 27 passes (second on the team) for 476 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the team in the latter two categories. Cox also had 55 tackles and four quarterback sacks. Cox is also a three-year letterman on the school’s basketball team. This winter, he is averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Cox’s older brothers both played football for Woodland Park.
David Higgins, track and field, UCCS
Higgins, a former Woodland Park High School runner, is in his redshirt senior season with the Mountain Lions. Higgins is a middle-distance runner. Last May, he had an eighth-place finish in the 200 in the Air Force Twilight Open. Higgins ran cross-country for UCCS through his junior season. He has been a member of the RMAC Academic Honor Roll in both track and cross-country. As a prep for Woodland Park, Higgins qualified for the state track and field meet. His younger brother, Josh, was a former track and cross-country performer for Woodland Park.
