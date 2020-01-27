A recent Facebook post by the chairman of Teller County Republicans, Dwyane Garman, on the party’s page, has some people in the county riled up.
The post, which we will not repeat here due to its potentially threatening nature, was a meme that contained a veiled threat to the life of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
The post was taken by some as a threat, while others viewed it as a joke.
Garman said he did not write the post but rather found it on another site.
In an email submitted as a letter to the editor of The Courier, a group of 34 Concerned Citizens of Teller and Park counties expressed dismay at the post, with a caveat. “Due to the very good decision of other leaders among the Teller County Republicans that post was taken down within hours of it being posted,” states the letter. Note: In lieu of publishing the letter, The Courier decided to report on the issue in this article.
The Courier was able to verify the existence of the post on the Teller County Republicans Facebook page before it was removed.
In a phone conversation with Garman, the chairman doubles down on the post. “This is not a threat on Pelosi’s life. Somebody with a great sense of humor came up with this,” Garman said.
But as a check on popular opinion about the intent of the message, Garman and his wife, Deanne, said they informally surveyed 1,000 people in Colorado Springs and Teller County. “None of them thought it was a threat against Pelosi’s life and 860 thought it was funny and 140 thought it wasn’t funny,” he said. “The interesting thing is that some Democrats thought it was funny.”
But the watchdogs in the Concerned Citizens group discovered that the identical meme/message was posted on the personal Facebook page of Renee Bunting, a deputy with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Bunting’s boss, Sheriff Jason Mikesell, defends the deputy. “That was on her private Facebook page,” Mikesell said. “A deputy has a right to voice an opinion on a private page. What bothers me is that they are targeting Renee. It’s pretty sad.”
Mikesell said no opinions are posted on the Teller County Sheriff’s Facebook page. “We monitor our Facebook page to make sure things like that post do not appear there,” he said. “We don’t post anything like that. I represent all of Teller County.
In fact, Mikesell said he spoke out against the posting of the message at the January meeting of the Teller County Republicans. “I as the sheriff do not endorse the fact that the post was done on the Republican Party page,” he said. “I oppose that.”
While Garman was in attendance at that meeting, he didn’t respond to Mikesell’s statement, Mikesell said.
The post is not original to Garman, but rather a re-post of something shared around the nation. “This thing is posted everywhere,” Mikesell said. “These are normal Facebook issues. That’s why I don’t have a Facebook page.”
Yet the Concerned Citizens believe a public apology from Bunting is called for, as Bunting “is a public servant who is supposed to treat all of Teller County citizens equally and fairly under the law, even including ones who support Nancy Pelosi. It has now also apparently been removed, though it was seen on her personal Facebook page, which also contains many posts referring to the sheriff’s office,” states the letter.
The Concerned Citizens have their own opinions about the re-post, personal page or not. “We think this is not only a violation of federal law, because it publicly invites a threat to the life of an elected federal official, it is also against any common decency and fairness of any public servant of any kind, anywhere. Lest anyone think this is just a joke, or just a harmless expression of freedom of speech, please remember that a rifle target symbol was put on Gabby Gifford’s district on a Facebook post shortly before she and 17 others were shot, with six killed.”
The Concerned Citizens of Teller County and Park County who signed the letter are: Jan Beals; Trina Hoefling; Bob and Mary Brown; Ron and Marlene Hoover; Rob Capuano; Larry and Joyce Horsman; Mary Beth Coates; Mary Mavon; Wendy Dillenschneider; Lisa Rice; Roger and Debbie Etherton; Chris and Holly Sample; Trina Garcia; Rodney and Sharon Saunders; Julie Gilley; Darlene H. Schmurr-Stewart; Patty Glatfelter; Paul M. Stewart; Janet Gould; Barb Thompson; Fred Gustafson; Linda Tomlinson; Bobbie Halpenny; Clint and Shirley Waller; Chuck Harvell; Stephanie L. Witman; Barbara and Ed Biersmith; and Dennis Hepting.