Hankin, a junior, is ranked No. 1 in the state at 138 pounds in Class 3A by OnTheMat.com. Hankin won state championships in his first two years. As a freshman, he won the 4A title at 106 pounds. As a sophomore, he was state champ in 3A at 120 pounds. Hankin has lost just two times in high school matches. He was 46-1 as a sophomore. Hankin is one of the top prep wrestlers in the nation. He has been competing in national tournaments for several years. His older brother, Jess, won a 5A state championship while competing for Coronado in 2013. Brady’s father, Casey, is a former Colorado state champion and is in his first season as Woodland Park’s head coach. Casey was an assistant the previous two seasons under Keith Sieracki, who resigned last spring. Brady is hoping to join an elite class of Colorado high school wrestlers who have won four state championships. Going into this season, only 24 wrestlers in state history have won four state championships.
Face to Follow: Brady Hankin
Danny Summers
Pikes Peak Newspapers Sports Reporter
Pikes Peak Newspapers Sports Reporter
