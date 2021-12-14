After years of dreaming and trying to secure a supplier, the Clark family has expanded The Mercantile in Florissant into a complete grocery store.
This has been the vision of the Clark/McNulty-DeGarmo team since 1997, but until just recently, they were unable to convince a supplier of the viability of a grocery store in Florissant.
Larry Clark, current CEO, persuaded Associated Foods that the demographics of the area from Florissant to Lake George and South Park, could sustain a complete grocery store.
The grocery business is not a new concept for the Clark family, as Les Clark, Larry’s father, was the first to bring a modern full-service grocery store to Teller County when he opened Circle Soopers in Woodland Park in the 1960’s.
“I can honestly say I have been involved in the grocery business all my life,” said Larry Clark.
He added, “I remember sleeping in a grocery cart on a sugar bag while my mother put price tags on the products.”
Since Les Clark’s death in 2020, Larry Clark has taken the lead role in arranging the expansion and renovations at the Mercantile. It was his goal to bring the dream to reality.
A Colorado native, Larry Clark has spent all his life in Teller County. He met Brigitte Strawmatt in 2011 and introduced her to the meat processing business. They made their home in the Florissant area and joined forces to help Larry’s father in 2018.
The Mercantile, along with the owners’ other business endeavors Log Cabin Liquor, Mountain Burger/Smiley Subs, and a Conoco gas station, have been in the Florissant area for many years. The owners are constantly making efforts to benefit the community. They employ an average of 42 workers.
“We want to express and make it a point to thank all our employees and customers. Our employees have been a huge part of making this transition possible and the support from our local customers has allowed for the expansion. We are forever grateful,” said Clark.
During the pandemic shutdowns, they went so far as to personally shop for their customers and meet with them in the parking lot to make payment.
“Some days, we could spend 10 hours or more going to several Walmarts and other stores trying to meet the need,” Clark said.
They gained a lot of knowledge of what products people wanted and/or needed and got to know many of their customers and their individual needs, he said.
Having a complete grocery store in the area will mean residents won’t need to travel as far to get groceries, which will be a huge convenience, especially during the winter.
The Mercantile Grocery Store now offers a full selection of dairy products, bakery items, fresh fruits, vegetables, all grocery items, frozen foods, health and beauty items, and a meat department featuring Willamette Valley Meats.
“We also have propane, gifts, souvenirs and apparel, quick snack items and a full lineup of camping, hunting and fishing gear including an assortment of bait,” said Strawmatt.
“And if we don’t have it, just let me know,” said Clark.
The response from the community has been great, Strawmatt said. “People seem to be enthusiastic about having the grocery store, with 99% positive feedback from locals and customers.”
They are still waiting for shopping carts and a new cash register system to arrive, but the owners, managers and staff are ready to help customers shop for whatever they need.
“No small market can compete with the buying power of Walmart, Safeway, or other large chains, but we are doing the best we can to stay competitive,” said Josh Curico, store manager.