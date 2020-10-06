Most of us have analyzed our personal metabolism at one time or another. Some have quicker metabolisms and others don’t, due to genetics or, for many, lifestyle choices. The good news is, we have exercise and, more specifically, certain movements that can assist in increasing metabolism.
A higher metabolism often means your body is burning through calories (including fat) more quickly. A higher metabolism means more energy both physically and mentally. I have noticed that one commonly overlooked, yet effective way to boost your metabolism is to utilize strength training either by itself or in conjunction with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) exercises or circuit exercises. You see, there’s this cool thing called Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption, otherwise known as EPOC. Let’s face it, saying EPOC sounds a lot cooler. Be sure to throw that acronym around at the gym when you need to sound cool in conversation ... I know I do.
EPOC is the result of an intense workout, and it’s basically how much your body is still burning calories and using up energy AFTER your workout is done. HIIT training and heavy, but safe, strength training can sky-rocket your EPOC!
HIIT training can be conducted by putting together a series of exercises and doing them back to back with little rest or no rest. If these are a combo of strength training exercises, then your metabolism will be on high demand for energy and will start to pull from fat stores to burn for fuel. It should be noted that if the intensity is high enough, these HIIT workouts may pull from muscle storage for fuel, which could be counter-productive for some. Your EPOC, however, ramps up and could take up to 24-48 hours to come all the way back down, meaning your body is burning calories during that period, and part of that being fat stores. It should also be noted, that an increased EPOC and metabolism can aid in the body’s sensitivity to insulin, which is advantageous to those who struggle with higher blood sugar numbers, or if you’re simply wanting to burn more fat.
Lifting heavier weights in the rep ranges between 1 and 6 will also escalate your EPOC, and this is because the intensity placed on your body is high. Of course, in this rep range, you will want to focus on proper form to prevent injury. Some people stray from these heavy lifts thinking that because it is not demanding much from the aerobic system in the body, thinking it doesn’t burn as much fat, or they fear “bulking up.” While low intensity steady cardio can certainly target some fat stores effectively, the low intensity exercise simply does not burn as many overall calories and the EPOC is not as high. And as for the fear of bulking, that is dependent mostly on your diet.
When lifting or using HIIT workouts for metabolic boosts, there are some exercises that might be considered superior to others. Compound exercises are exercises that burn more overall calories, increase your heart rate more, utilize more muscle groups and require more energy. Because it requires more energy to perform these dominating lifts, your body is required to grab for more resources for energy, thus increasing metabolism. The definition of a compound exercise is one that requires multiple muscles to be used, classifying it as a “multi-joint” movement. For instance, when doing a seated bicep curl, there is only one joint moving, your elbow. This means there will be smaller muscle recruitment, less exertion and less heart-rate increase. I’m not saying that working your biceps won’t have benefits, but if you’re looking to maximize your strength and metabolism a pull up is a better bang for your buck because you are using more muscles including your back, biceps, shoulders, abdominals and maybe even a few more.
Though there are many more, some of the most common compound lifts include squats, deadlifts, bench press, overhead press and power cleans.
Another great way to train for increasing metabolism is to use Peripheral Heart Action training, otherwise known as “PHA.” This is a type of circuit workout that switches between upper and lower body movements. For example, performing a squat and then with little or no rest moving into a set of push-ups. When you perform the squat, your heart is required to send blood to your legs to assist with oxygen and other nutrient delivery. Shortly after, your pectorals, shoulders and arm muscles will be screaming for oxygen and nutrients as well.
When your heart is required to send blood to all of these different areas in your body because of the constant variance in exercises, your body is forced to find more resources in energy, thus creating an increase in metabolism.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.