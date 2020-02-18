Recently a friend sent me an email saying, “I finally joined a health club in January, dropping $400 for a year’s membership. So far, I haven’t lost a pound. Apparently, you have to show up.”
My friend’s epiphany may help her get back in shape but unfortunately, a lot of people who actually are showing up at the gym complain of the same problem — not getting the results they expected. Even though they’ve spent a couple hundred bucks on a stylish workout outfit and get to the gym religiously three or four times a week. They may as well be phoning in their workouts. If that’s you, chances are your workout routines are too easy.
According to the magazine Men’s Journal, a study by a team of Canadian researchers contends that people think they’re pushing harder in their exercise routines than they really are. The results of the study demonstrate that most people don’t really understand what moderate and vigorous intensity really mean. U.S. exercise guidelines suggest 75 minutes of vigorous or 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week to achieve maximum health benefits.
The researchers gathered up 129 sedentary adults and educated them on the concept of light, moderate and vigorous exercise. Participants were asked to walk or jog on a treadmill at their perception of “light,” “moderate” and “vigorous” efforts as scientists monitored their heart rate and peak oxygen uptake. While most nailed the definition of light exercise, their interpretations of moderate and vigorous exercise fell far short. The men in the study fared the worst with 87% overestimating their execution of moderate intensity and 72% missing the vigorous intensity mark. Underestimating exercise intensity is a key factor in failing to get desired results.
Lead researcher Jennifer Kuk says, “It may be that they are not familiar enough with exercise, particularly more strenuous exercise, so they underestimate what they are capable of.” In the words of this old gym rat, “People quit mentally long before their body quits.” So, how do you know if your workout is tough enough? The experts at the Harvard Medical School offer the following guidelines in “Perceived Exertion” for aerobic exercise.
Light intensity should feel easy. You are breathing easily but not sweating and able to talk or even sing. This is the appropriate exertion for a warm-up.
Light to moderate exertion means you’re working but not too hard. You’re still breathing easily, sweating lightly and can still talk and sing.
If you’re breathing faster and there’s no doubt you’re working, you’ve achieved moderate intensity. At this stage, you start to sweat more and are still able to talk but forget about singing.
Huffing and puffing, sweating and only able to talk in short sentences is the hallmark of the moderate-to-vigorous stage. And when your perception of your workout is very hard and breathing is hard and talking difficult, you’ve reached vigorous exercise.
As for strength training, I suggest you gauge your intensity on a 1 to 10 scale with 1 being “easy peasy” and 10 being your maximum effort. In a three-set 12 repetition program, your first set should be a 5 or 6; you’re second a 7 or 8; and your third set a 9 or 10 in perceived exertion. Know that momentary muscle fatigue or working to “failure” (meaning you can’t execute all the desired repetitions with full range-of-motion and good form and technique) elicits the maximum training response of new muscle tissue, stronger tendons and ligaments and new capillary beds.
There are two tragedies in a workout program. One is you get hurt and the other is you don’t get the results you’re training for. Train smart.
Cord Prettyman is a certified Master Personal Trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness and Post-Re-hab Studio in Woodland Park. He can be reached at 687-7437, by email at cordprettyman@msn.com or through his website at cordprettyman.com.