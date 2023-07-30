Cripple Creek’s 92nd Donkey Derby Days, held over the weekend of Aug. 11-13, features donkey races, a parade, donkey rides and a petting zoo for children, a street dance with live entertainment, vendors, Western and Victorian ambiance and activities for the entire family.

The origins of this popular Colorado donkey festival honoring the early Gold Rush days, date back to 1931, when local businessmen signed on with Charley Lehew, who thought a Cripple Creek festival would attract people to the city during the summer months.

Beginning that first summer in 1931 the Two Mile High Club, the oldest incorporated civic organization in Colorado, decided on donkey races, built a race track, solicited advertising and arranged concessions and entertainment for the first-ever Donkey Derby Days festival.

The Two Mile High Club is dedicated to the herds’ health and welfare and uses festival proceeds to provide for the donkey’s care.

In recognition of the unique relationship between the city’s origins and its free roaming donkeys - some believed to be distant relatives of the original mining donkeys - an ordinance was passed in 1977, allowing the historic herd to roam the streets during the time period between May 15 and Oct. 15.

Donkey Races

Originally, Cripple Creek’s Donkey Derby races consisted of donkeys being ridden around a track, but are now conducted with participants leading their donkey down the city’s main thoroughfare, Bennett Ave., to be the first to cross the finish line. Teams consist of a donkey, laden with a pack of traditional mining tools along with a donkey handler and a runner.

Donkeys can be both sweet and stubborn. Some enjoy the run, some don’t. The team must somehow persuade their beloved donkey with a push and a pull, or find ways to entice them with a carrot or treat.

The races consist of five heats, including an exciting Media Race on Saturday Aug. 12, following the 11 a.m. parade.

Cripple Creek's free-roaming Donkey herd

From the late 1800s through the early 1900s, during the early formation of the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining District, donkeys were used to work in the underground hard rock shaft mines.

“Pit ponies”, or standard donkeys or burros, were perfectly suited for mining operations because they are small, sturdy, heavy bodied, low-headed and sure-footed, At the young age of two, the donkeys were lowered down into the mine shaft via elevator, stabled underground and rarely, if ever, came up to the surface.

Once lowered into a mine, most donkeys became blind because they never again saw the light of day. Typically, these beasts of burden would work an eight-hour shift each day, during which they would haul tons of ore in tubs laden upon their backs, or pull carts through the tunnels along the underground mine railway.

The average working life of a mining donkey was only 3 1/2 years, compared to an approximate 20-year working lifespan for donkeys living above ground.

According to legend, as related in a 2017 interview with former Mile High Club Vice President Richard Tremayne in 1911, vice presidential candidate Teddy Roosevelt visited Cripple Creek’s mining district and was escorted on a gold mine tour where he witnessed the donkeys’ living conditions.

“(Roosevelt) was a known environmentalist and, when he went down into one of the mines and saw the donkeys’ plight, he said ‘get them out of there!’ And the mining companies complied,” Tremayne said.

Thanks to proceeds from the festival and other fundraising efforts by the Two Mile High Club, members of today’s donkey herd are pampered; well-fed with hooves trimmed, teeth floated and regular visits from the vet.

The Two Mile High Club is dedicated to raise funds and provide crucial support for the care, food, and shelter of the local donkeys representing Cripple Creek's mining history.

The City of Cripple Creek provides space southwest of town - across from the Mountain View Adventure Park - consisting of approximately five acres and a barn for the donkeys to reside during the cold, winter months.

For more information about Cripple Creek’s donkeys. or to make a donation, visit the Two Mile High website at cripplecreekdonkeys.com.