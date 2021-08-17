The cities of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek pay tribute to the region’s veterans this weekend with separate ceremonies.
The celebration in Woodland Park is part of the 29th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally and Ride that includes a motorcycle ride Friday, Aug. 20 from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek and back. The ride is presented by Pro Promotions.
In Woodland Park, the ceremony begins with a tribute to three WWII veterans who plan to be at the event Saturday, Aug. 21. Edwin Beck was held by the Nazis and eventually escaped by cutting the wire at the German prison camp. Bill Roche survived two B-17 crash landings but was captured and held by the Russians in Poland after the second crash.
Dr. Monica “Nikki” Agnew-Kinnaman served in the British Army as an anti-aircraft gunner and fought the Nazis during the Battle of Britain. Agnew-Kinnaman reveals her age as 103.
As well, the rally includes a dedication of a plaque for the late James Downing, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. In addition, the “Combat Hero Bike Build” award will be presented to Sgt. Cory Collins, an amputee who was wounded while serving in Iraq.
The ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. in Memorial Park in Woodland Park. Mayor pro-tem Hilary LaBarre and Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams are the guest speakers for the “Remembrance Ceremony.” Williams fought in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army and is the Commander of the Eric V. Dickson American Legion Post 1980.
The somber ceremony will feature the tolling of the bell for the fallen.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own chairs.
Cripple Creek honors veterans Sunday, Aug. 22.
The city of Cripple Creek hosts the 2021 Mt. Pisgah Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony at 1 p.m. This year’s ceremony honors Capt. (Dr.) Kelliann Leli, 30, who died in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates while serving as an airman supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Leli was with the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at Travis Air Force Base in California. While deployed, she was assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Leli earned her commission 2012 before completing her medical program, according to a news release.
Leli’s husband Capt. Jimmy Leli, a KC-10 Extender pilot in the 6th Aerial Refueling Squadron at Travis, will be at the ceremony, along with her parents Louis and Patricia Seaman from Pennsylvania.
The Memorial Wall in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery was created following the attacks of Sept. 11, to honor those from Teller and El Paso counties who have given their lives during the War on Terror. “Those honored were stationed in our community, graduated from the Air Force Academy, or were born and raised in the area,” Mosher said. “We humbly recognize their dedication and ultimate commitment to our country.”
Williams will read the names of the fallen from the past year. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Throughout the three days, some roads in Woodland Park will be closed temporarily. For information, check the city website, city-woodlandpark.org.