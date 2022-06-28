The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Memorial Park is one of Woodland Park’s signature events. This year it will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
The day is always a lot of fun for families who love visiting booths, playing games, eating wonderful food as well as tasty treats. There’s beer, cocktails and coffee drinks provided by BierWerks, 110 Reserve and the Coffee Cottage. These three businesses are the Beverage Champions for the 2022 activities.
The 4th of July Celebration has patriotic music all day, organized by Woodland Park Wind Symphony Director Craig Harms. At noon, the American Legion Post 1980 and VFW Post 6051 raise the American flag with music accompaniment by the Symphony. This is always a cherished activity.
Two premier activities get the day started at 9:30 in the morning: yoga and a fishing derby. Mountain Air Yoga’s Heather Wilson sponsors a 30-minute yoga session. Meet Heather at the bandshell on the north side of the lake. Bring a yoga mat or towel. At the same time, Mountain Memorial Funeral Home sponsors the Annual Fishing Derby. Meet on the west side of the lake, where they will have a table set up. Kids 4-12 years old participate in the Derby. Fishing poles are provided and prizes will be awarded at 11:30 a.m., but the winners must be present to claim their prize. Kids can catch up to two fish during the derby and win a prize based on the length of fish they catch. Registration is the day of the derby.
The Independence Day Partner this year is UCHealth. They are local at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, which is located just west of Woodland Park. The hospital features all private rooms and is committed to providing compassionate, quality health care right here at home. Look for their tent in front of the main pavilion. They are the main sponsor that makes this event possible.
3-on-3 Basketball is something Gary Lays has brought to the celebration since he was a student at Woodland Park High School. We want to keep this amazing tradition alive, so please reach out to Gary to sign up. The fee is reasonable and the winning team gets cash! Call Gary at 719-433-3795.
Kenpo Karate and Colorado Phoenix Project present beginner self defense at 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m., and 1:40 p.m. on the green in front of their pavilion. They are located in the park on the west side of the grassy area near the stream. The other small pavilions north of the lake feature hourly activities as well. The Ute Pass Kiwanis, Rotary Club of Pikes Peak and the Above the Clouds Toastmasters provide the opportunities for the community.
All vendors are asked to provide games or giveaways in their space. Here are a number of organizations who’ve already decided what they’ll do for the people attending the event: Hoola Hoop Contest and Kazoos at the Ute Pass Symphony Guild booth, dog toys provided at the AARF booth, “guess the scent” for a prize at Mountain Glow Candles, balloons at Edward Jones, candy at Mountain Top Cycling Club and Schwans Ice Cream at The Roshek Group – Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty booth.
This year, the whole park is alcohol friendly, which means you can buy a drink on the south side of the park as well as on the north side. And, you can walk freely to all of the booths without emptying your drink. This new expansion of the “beer garden” brings new responsibilities. You are asked to refrain from bringing alcohol of your own into the park. Also, after you buy a drink inside the park, keep a close eye on it and discard of your cup before you head out. We want to keep this expansion of the beer garden alive for many years to come.
The largest pavilion at the north end of the park is reserved for face painting. Twinkle the Clown is bringing multiple facer painters with her so the lines remain short. The coast is $5-$10, depending on the design a person wants painted on their face. Tips are always appreciated. Please, have exact change when you visit this stand.
Caricature artist Bill Crowley has the pavilion on the northeast corner of the park. This is near the corner of Lake Avenue and Park Street. He is a well-known caricature artist who does amazing work.
The watermelon-eating contest is back by popular demand and takes place at the band shell north of the lake at 2 p.m. There are two age categories are 6-10 and 11-15. First place winners receive prizes.
Gold Canyon Gunfighters are back! They are bringing their wild west town with them and will have a show at 11 a.m. Watch for this on the grassy area at the north end of the park.
For additional information, contact Gayle Gross of SOAR via email, iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org, or phone, 719-233-9902. You are invited to offer suggestions and to get involved. A team has formed to make this event the best ever, and you’re welcome to join in!