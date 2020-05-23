In America, the iconic holiday that unofficially begins the summer season is Memorial Day. This first warm-weather holiday of the year is celebrated by traditional summer activities such as outdoor barbecues and swimming or boating. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day celebrations were a bit different than the traditional ceremony performed by the VFW and American Legion.
While many people enjoy this holiday with friends and family, there is a much bigger meaning behind Memorial Day.
In May 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration, Decoration Day, for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the recently ended Civil War. On this day, Americans are encouraged to lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land."
Over the years, this day became known as Memorial Day, and in 1971 was established as a national holiday for the last Monday in May.
American Legion Post 1980 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park normally work together to provide proper observance of Memorial Day. Honoring the veterans' graves begins the Saturday before Memorial Day with the placing of American flags on the graves of veterans at the cemeteries in Woodland Park, Divide and Westcreek.
The cemetery at Woodland Park contains the graves of veterans of the Civil War to modern wars.
On the morning of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, American Flags will be posted at Lions Park, at the crossroads of U.S. 24 and Colorado 67, in Woodland Park. However, because of the pandemic, there will be no public ceremony at Woodland Park cemetery on Monday.
Normally, on the morning of Memorial Day, a formal observance would be performed at the Woodland Park cemetery. The order creating Memorial Day would be read followed by the laying of wreaths at the grave of a veteran buried at the cemetery, followed by a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."
Although the typical celebration cannot happen in a public gathering this year, due to the pandemic, we salute all those who have died in service of our country.