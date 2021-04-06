Despite progress made in issuing COVID-19 vaccines in Teller County, the county’s pandemic status has recently been shifted to a more cautious level.
By the end of March, 56% of Teller County residents 65 and over had been completely vaccinated for COVID-19.
As well, medical providers had administered 11,566 doses of the vaccine in the county.
Additional clinics in the next two weeks will be available to provide vaccine opportunities for at least 1,325 citizens.
“As more of our residents are getting vaccinated and with the increasing opportunities to get a vaccine, I am optimistic Teller County is on the path to recovery,” said Martha Hubbard, interim director of Teller County Public Health and Environment.
On the other hand, Teller County’s case counts of COVID-19 have increased slightly. “Although our cases are marginally rising our hospitals are not overwhelmed and cases resulting in deaths are not rising,” Hubbard said.
But the increase prompted the Colorado Department of Health and Environment to move the county from Blue to Yellow on the COVID-19 dial last week.
The Yellow status increases the restrictions on public gatherings to include:
• Restaurants and seated indoor events (including at casinos) return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less
• Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less
• Last call for alcohol in restaurants is 1 a.m.
After the mandate from CDPHE, Teller County Commission Chair Bob Campbell commented: “We look forward to the time where the state dial ends and the conclusion of the pandemic can be managed at a local level,” he said.
“The Teller County Board of County Commissioners remains concerned about the ongoing physical health of our citizens and for the mental and economic health of the community. We continue to encourage all residents and businesses to take personal responsibility for their own health and help fight the spread of COVId-19.”
Residents interested in receiving vaccination information may go to tellercovid.com, which links to the interactive vaccination interest form.