Again this week I’m lending this space to readers who shared some holiday traditions or memories with us. It was so nice to hear from everyone who contributed this week and last week. Thanks to all who took the time to share!
Linene Blanton-Kleppe of Woodland Park shared a couple of holiday traditions and several beautiful photos. She writes:
My mother-in-law gave each of her children an ornament on Christmas Eve that symbolized something that they had done that year. I was included in the ornament giving when we got engaged. After we were married, the job of purchasing became mine so now each year everyone in our family gets a new ornament. My husband is at 47 ornaments... needless to say our tree is a trip down memory lane each year.
One more: Having four kids I have always held on to any clothes that were a favorite or had any special meaning. Having to store all of that was a pain. So my mother took all of our families Christmas dresses, aprons, blankets, T-shirts, etc. ... and turned them into an Advent Quilt. Each piece is a pocket and in the pocket is a little ornament to hang on the tree.
Libby Kinder of the Cheyenne Mountain area, who also writes a monthly travel column for Cheyenne Edition and contributes lots of news articles, shared the following:
Christmas in Kansas City during the 1950s was a magical time. There were four kids in my family, so my parents had much to do to make it merry. In the weeks leading up to the big day, they would make several evening shopping trips. Upon their return, we kids would watch out our bedroom windows as they got out the ladder, and stowed their parcels on a high shelf in the garage. The anticipation was overwhelming! One of my sisters and I would make clandestine forays to peek in the door of my mother’s closet scanning it for kid’s booty. Once I was rewarded with the sight of a telltale Madame Alexander doll box. Oh, joy!
One year, my little brother, who still believed in Santa Claus; put out cookies on Christmas Eve for the big guy. Off we went to church, and the cookies had disappeared by the time we returned; but there were no presents! The dog had gobbled up every crumb.
We always had a live tree back then resulting in a tantalizing pine scent throughout the living room. My mother insisted that we kids dust each Christmas ornament with a tissue before placing it on the tree. Then it was time to carefully drape silver tinsel over each branch. We were quickly bored with this task, so my dad would start randomly throwing the tinsel on the tree much to our delight. My mother was not amused!
On Christmas Eve, each of us kids picked out a spot in the living room for our Santa presents. We carefully safety-pinned one of Dad’s socks with our name-tag onto an upholstered piece of furniture. Then it was up to bed. Wide-eyed we listened as Mom and Dad retrieved our presents, and went about the business downstairs of arranging them just so. The suspense was unbearable!
Finally Christmas morning arrived. We all had to wait at the top of the stairs until everyone was ready to go down. When Mom and Dad finally gave the signal we were off, thundering down into the living room. What wonder! Miraculously each of us kids had a pile of gifts, and a full stocking! The socks contained the same thing every year: large apples and oranges, ribbon and hard candy, and a variety of nuts in the shell. This was identical to the filled stockings in my Dad’s childhood home.
With much screaming and chatter, we tore through the mountain of gifts under the tree, until crumpled paper and torn ribbons were strewn over every inch of the living room carpet. There was no neat refolding and saving of paper and bows in our house!
Linda Famula, Community Sales representative for the Tri-Lakes Tribune, shared this lovely Christmas story:
Nervously thumbing through a German 101 book on a seven-hour flight from Philadelphia to Frankfurt, Germany in 1979, I thought about what the next two weeks would hold. I had been invited to spend Christmas in Bavaria with the guy, Dieter, who I had met a short six months ago literally on the streets of Munich. Since the majority of his family did not speak English, I was going to have to rely on my rudimentary college German at that time and Dieter’s translation skills learned in preparation for fighter-pilot school. I loved challenges and history but looming in the back of my mind was the message that Dieter’s father had asked him, “Why couldn’t he find a nice Bavarian girl?”
A German Christmas custom that I knew was a “must see” was the famous Münchner Christkindlmarkt (Munich Christmas Market). The outdoor markets are in most major cities with the Nuremberg Christkindlmarkt, the largest and perhaps most famous. They feature stalls where people sell their specialty Christmas wares and foods. It traditionally ushers in the four weeks of Adventszeit (season of Advent) and lasts until Dec. 23. With the smell of roasted chestnuts and Glühwein (mulled red wine), I was immediately filled with the holiday spirit. I set out to discover Räuchermänner (wooden incense smokers), Nussknacker (nutcrackers), Etagenpyramiden (wooden candle carousels that turn as the heat rises, and Lebkuchen (German gingerbread).
As we approached Weihnachten (Christmas) celebrated in Germany on Dec. 24, I got to decorate the live, Tannenbaum (Christmas tree), that is by tradition not set up or decorated until this day. With branches probably a foot apart, I silently wondered, “They must have waited until the last minute and got the Charlie Brown tree.” Then the real candles came out to adorn the tree and everything made sense.
As Bavaria is predominately Catholic, religious services for children and families are generally a devout part of the holidays based on personal preference. The traditional Adventskranz (advent wreath) is lit nightly in most homes.
I had read how children throughout Europe received their presents brought by the Christkind. Celebrating with my husband’s sister and family, I got to experience the ringing of the bell that signals that the Christkind has come. What excitement to see two small children tear through their presents. Some things are internationally the same.
I began to think that Germans really do know how to celebrate as their national holiday consists of Christmas and then the first and second Christmas day. It really helps one to relax and is of course the perfect excuse to continue eating and drinking.
As I flew back to Philadelphia with a strong bond already formed for a new culture, I wondered what my future father-in-law would be thinking now.
Many thanks to Linene, Libby and Linda for sharing these lovely holiday memories. It’s been so much fun hearing from everyone about what makes their holiday time special.
A very Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays to you all.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years.