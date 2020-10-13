Evan Cisneros concluded his Woodland Park High School golf career with a 51st place finish out of 84 golfers at last week’s Class 4A state championship.
The two-day event was held Oct. 5-6 at The Country Club of Colorado in southwest Colorado Springs with temperatures in the low 80s.
Cisneros, a senior, shot rounds of 87 and 83 to finish at 28-over par on the par-71 course that measured about 6,800 yards from the combination of blue and black tees. He was tied with five other golfers with that score.
Cisneros had challenges the first day.
“It was tough to know what to expect,” he said. “You got up to the green and you didn’t know what way it was going to break or how hard to hit it.
“The second day, after playing a round, I knew what shots I wanted to hit. Where my misses were. I knew exactly what putts to hit.”
Day 2 didn’t start out so hot for Cisneros. Starting from hole No. 10, he double-bogeyed and triple-bogeyed his first two holes.
“It was a brutal start,” he said. “But I am proud of myself for recovering after those first two holes.”
Cisneros recovered by firing a birdie, par and birdie on holes No. 12, 13 and 14. He finished the back-nine at 5-over par.
“That felt good,” said Cisneros, who plays with TaylorMade M2 clubs. “I needed that to get my confidence back.”
Cisneros shot 7-over on the front and went into the clubhouse feeling good about his round.
“It felt good to get out here and play better the second day,” he said. “And it was nice to finish the year on a nice day.”
Cisneros is the only Woodland Park golfer in the 22-season history of the program to qualify for the state tournament three times. For somebody to break his record, they would have to qualify four times beginning with their freshman year.
“Hopefully, it does happen,” Cisneros said. “I would love to see somebody do it. That would make me very happy if a kid can go to state four times up here.”
Cisneros was aided this year by his older brother, Jace, an assistant coach on the team, Woodland Park graduate and former state qualifier.
“He gave some good competition this year and pushed me,” Cisneros said.
Woodland Park coach Brian Gustafson said it was a pleasure to coach Evan for four seasons.
“I am certainly proud of what he’s done,” Gustafson said. “To his credit, you can tell he put in the work to improve his game.”
Cisneros was consistently the top Woodland Park golfer all season. He finished third in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro Southern League while helping the Panthers to a second-place team finish. Cisneros finished 10th out of 64 golfers in the Colorado Springs City Championship, where he fired a 78.
Cisneros was first-team all-league.
Other top Woodland Park golfers this season and their league finishes were Matthew Lecky (tied for fifth, all-league second team) and Tanner McAfee (12th, all-league honorable mention).