Fire crews quickly contained a wildfire in Woodland Park Friday afternoon.
The fire, which was reported just after 3:30 p.m., was about an acre and was burning in the area of Sunrise Court and Morning Sun Drive.
Police ordered an evacuation of the area, but about an hour later, Woodland Park Police and Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District officials said the blaze was contained and told residents they could return to their homes.
No injuries or structural damage were reported.
"At (3:38 p.m.) today NETCO responded to a report of smoke in the area of Sun Valley Drive. The fire was quickly knocked down and kept to less than 1 acre. We would like to extend our thanks to the Woodland Park Police Department, Blackhill Energy and the USFS for their assistance with extinguishing the fire," stated Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District on its Facebook page.
