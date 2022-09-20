CRIPPLE CREEK • A career education program that inspires goals and vision for at-risk students, EUREKA Express is a response to generational poverty and transiency in southern Teller County.
The program is part of the $1.5 million RISE — Response, Innovation and Student Equity — grant awarded last year to the Cripple Creek-Victor School District.
“The program introduces young students to the idea of careers early on,” said Rachel Gray, who will teach the class at Cresson Elementary School. “This is why I was so passionate about it. Because deciding on a career when they’re in high school is too late.”
Gray’s passion stems from her students’ response to the age-old question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” She took notice of the answers. “I could see that their focus was so limited and just right here in Cripple Creek,” she said.
Gray’s enthusiasm for the program caught the attention of Lisa Johnson and Leatrice Toland, EUREKA’s executive director and director of marketing and sales, respectively. The two visited Cripple Creek from their home in the Bay area of California the weekend of Sept. 10.
“I wanted them to see our socio-economic climate here and how it differs from other areas and why the program is so important,” Gray said.
Gray, along with Mary Bielz and Connie Dodrill, CC-V school board president and director, respectively, developed ideas with Johnson and Toland designed to engage elementary-school students about career opportunities.
Coincidentally, the California EUREKA logo is of a gold miner and a pot of gold along with the words: “A Goldmine of Career Information.” For the Cripple Creek-Victor educators, the logo suggests the cheers that erupted when miners struck gold back in the day in California and Cripple Creek-Victor.
“It goes with that whole ‘Eureka!’ idea,” Gray said.
EUREKA is a rebranding of the K16Bridge program developed by Chris Piercy in California.
“If kids have a goal and a vision for their future, they are more likely to graduate,” said Gray, who is one of two counselors at the school.
The program is designed to include the parents. “If kids take this home with their Chromebooks (laptops), they can access the personality inventory and zero in on what career would be best for them,” Gray said. “The program gives them a broader goal of what opportunities are out there.”
Two years ago, when the district got word from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis about the grant, Miriam Mondragon, the district superintendent, said, “The grant is about hope.”
For Gray, the career-education piece of the RISE grant takes hold of that hope. “Our parents have sacrificed so much for their children. Many of them are living paycheck-to-paycheck and want something better for their kids,” she said. “The program will give kids the acquisition of skills they need to meet their long-term goals.”
RISE is part of the $32.7 million grant program funded by the federal CARES Act passed by Congress in December 2021 to address learning challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Parents in this demographic want their children to get ahead and not be locked into job just for a paycheck but to pursue what they love,” Gray said. “Education should be the fulfillment of your dreams.”