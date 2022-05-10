Movie soundtracks often include the song of the hermit thrush to establish a mood of isolation or an outdoorsy setting. Their song has an ethereal reedy quality and lazily rises or falls, each series starting on a different pitch. The calls of the hermit thrush include soft clucks and whistles in addition to buzzy notes. The syrinx, or “voice box,” of birds like thrushes allows them to produce more than one sound at a time, like a harmonica, resulting in the unique harmonics of their songs. Keep in mind that when birds sing, if they are facing you they sound closer and if they turn their head they sound farther away. Also, the hermit thrush song has an especially ventriloquistic nature; the sounds bounce around the trees, making it very difficult to pinpoint the source, as if the song is being exhaled by the pines.
Thrushes are plump birds with large eyes and slender beaks. They are often seen hopping or running along the ground pursuing insects and probing for worms. Most thrushes tend to flock outside of the breeding season, except for the solitary hermit thrush and its kindred spirit, the resident Townsend’s solitaire. For migrant thrushes their portly bodies tolerate colder temperatures, so they tend to winter nearby, enabling them to leave later in fall and arrive earlier in spring than other bird migrants. In addition to the solitaire, other thrushes likely to be seen in Teller County include western bluebird, mountain bluebird and American robin.
Hermit thrushes are common during summer and tend to arrive in early May, then typically leave our area by mid-October. True to their name, this secretive bird likes to hide in the forest. Their brownish body (a little smaller than a robin) blends into the landscape, but a closer look reveals they are whitish below with brown spotting on the chest. Look close for a diagnostic feature for this species — the reddish-orange rump and tail — but this feature can be difficult to see. Also note their pale eye ring. When disturbed, the hermit thrush will slowly raise and lower its tail, the only thrush to engage in this restless habit.
The preferred habitat for hermit thrushes is conifer forest (especially spruce-fir) up to about 12,000 feet (treeline), in addition to aspen woodlands and edge habitat. They ground forage mostly for insects, but will also feed on spiders, earthworms and even small salamanders. The hermit thrush shifts its diet to include berries in the wintertime and they will sometimes show up at water features in the yard area. Hermit thrushes don’t migrate very far south, wintering as close as southern New Mexico.
Notable reports in April from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season for returning migrants):
Turkey vulture – FOS on April 5
Broad-tailed hummingbird – one around some of the time, FOS on April 10
Williamson’s sapsucker – one or two around some of the time
Red-naped sapsucker – FOS on April 19
Downy woodpecker – a few sightings
Tree swallow – FOS on April 10
Western bluebird – a couple sightings
Ruby-crowned kinglet – FOS on April 19, singing
Chipping sparrow – two on May 1, FOS, singing
Dark-eyed junco subspecies: White-winged last seen on April 6; Pink-sided last seen on April 8; Oregon last seen on April 13; Slate-colored last seen on April 15
Red-winged blackbird – one flyover on April 4
Cassin’s finch and pine siskin – a few around most of the time
Evening grosbeak – a few around some of the time
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.