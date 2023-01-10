In a time when hiring employees is a challenging aspect of running a business, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is a resource for the employee/employer dynamic.
What some term “the Great Resignation,” with employees leaving the job market in droves – thus, the “For Hire” signs, Erin O’Connell takes a broader view of what’s going on in Teller County.
A workforce Development Specialist for the workforce center in Woodland Park, O’Connell hopes to help close, or reduce, the hiring gap.
“In rural communities like ours, it’s difficult to find jobs; transportation is a barrier up here as well as the ability of employers to pay what people need to make a living wage,” O’Connell said. “So, there are going to be people out of work.”
The Woodland Park office recently changed locations from the public library to the Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Gold Hill Square South.
At the workforce center’s Career Center, O’Connell can ease the burden of the sometimes onerous job search. “It’s really difficult to jump through the hoops, the paperwork,” she said. “I find that people need, if not guidance, someone to sit with them and tell them it’s OK to feel frustrated, that they’re not alone.”
Many of O’Connell’s clients have been unemployed and have inconsistent job histories.
“We have ways to write resumes that work around that, highlighting skills rather than job positions,” she said. “I can help break down what people are confident about in their job skills.”
On a recent afternoon, O’Connell was helping two clients maneuver the internet to facilitate the job search. “I see a lot of parents who are struggling to find jobs where they can work while kids are in school,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of before-and after-school programs here, or additional resources.”
For clients unable to afford child care, even if they could find it, O’Connell helps them look for online work with flexible schedules.
Along with helping clients find employment, O’Connell teaches GED classes, a collaboration of the workforce center and Community Partnership. “We are able to offer services for the two organizations,” she said.
Two days a week, O’Connell teaches GED classes at the Adult Education Center in Cripple Creek, a collaboration of the school district and the workforce center. “For people who don’t learn in traditional ways, the GED classes give them a way to succeed and reach a goal without being put in a box,” she said.
Based in Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center serves clients throughout the Pikes Peak Region. The executive director, Traci Marques, recently gave a report to Teller County commissioners in which she announced the change in location for the Woodland Park branch.
For clients in southern Teller County, the workforce center has an office in the Aspen Mine Center West in Cripple Creek staffed by Brent Kennedy and Denise Wilson.
PPWC is part of a federal program of the U.S. Department of Labor.
For information about the GED classes, or the career center in Woodland Park, call 719-667-3700.