Erik Stone announced his candidacy last week for Teller County commissioner in District 3. Stone, current chairman of the Teller County Republicans Central Committee, said he will be stepping down from that position.
In a press release, Stone said supporting the sheriff’s office will be a priority. A 2019 graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies, Stone said he will focus his campaign on insuring that county government stays in its lane and continues to run as a lean and effective organization.
Stone’s opponent for the position is Phil Mella, also a Republican
Stone and his wife, Jennifer, have two sons. They have lived in Teller County for 20 years.