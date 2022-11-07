WOODLAND PARK • Erik Dartsch, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, hosted a grand opening last month and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
For the past four years, Dartsch has offered financial advice in the Edward Jones office in the Woodland Professional Building as part of the team under Lee Taylor. Dartsch’s office is the third branch in Woodland Park for the national firm.
“I work with families and individuals to help them reach their long-term financial goals,” he said.
“We have an established process and do everything from retirement and estate planning, life insurance, education savings with the 529 college plan to help put children through college.”
In a time of market volatility, Dartsch advises his clients to stick to quality investments and have a plan in place for the long term. “This has been a difficult year for the market, uniquely challenging in that stocks and bonds are both down at the same time,” he said. “This is the third time in history that stocks and bonds finish a year with negative returns.”
Yet there are positives to the market. “One of the few benefits to come out of the current market, with the economic situation we’re in, is to earn interest with CDs, bonds and money markets,” he said.
For retired clients or those who are about to retire, Dartsch advises having an emergency fund to cover expenses for two years.
Dartsch highlights that Edward Jones separates itself from its competitors by working in the community. “We value knowing our clients on a personal level to help them navigate through life, financially,”
He is a member of the Pikes Peak Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, Ute-Pass Kiwanis and Teller Business Builders.
Dartsch graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in finance. He and his wife Theresa have three children, Theo, 3, Ava, 1 ½, and Charles, five months.
The Edward Jones office of Dartsch and Becky Chaney, front office administrator, is at 1200 E. U.S. 24, No. 201.
For information, call 719-755-0060.