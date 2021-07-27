Woodland Park is coming into the home stretch with the community’s Comprehensive Plan update. This long-range plan is a “blueprint” for growth and development which includes a variety of aspirational goals, objectives and actions. The Plan touches upon the physical, social and economic development aspects of the community that shape the City’s land use laws, general policies, annual budget and capital improvement projects.
During the past four months, eight subcommittees, composed of 60+ citizen volunteers, have been meeting to review and update the following chapters:
Land use and growth
Housing
Community character and design
City finances
Economic development and tourism
Sustainability (environmental and governing)
Water and wastewater
Transportation and drainage
Public safety, emergency management and resiliency
Parks, trails and open space
Community wellbeing: recreation, education, health, senior services and civility
Arts, culture and community heritage
In addition to the subcommittee’s input, hundreds of community members completed five surveys to gauge our citizens’ opinions on many topics. The general public provided feedback regarding our greatest needs, land use, housing, parks, trails, economic development, tourism, historic preservation, transportation, public safety and utilities. Results of these surveys can be viewed on the Comp Plan project website (whatsupwoodlandpark.com). Community input was also obtained through one-on-one interviews, a Town Hall meeting last April, a focus group made up of Woodland Park High School students, a senior citizens workshop, and an interactive booth at the 4th of July celebration.
The next step in the process is for the City Planning Commission to host a series of work sessions to review the draft Comprehensive Plan document. The public is able to review the draft document online; hard copies are available at City Hall as well. We encourage you to either attend the work sessions in person at the City Hall Council Chambers or participate virtually via the Zoom link provided on the City’s webpage calendar. The Planning Commission’s work sessions schedule and associated topics are as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 12 — 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Water and Wastewater; and Public Safety, Emergency Management and Resiliency
Thursday, Aug. 26 — 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Transportation and Drainage Community; Well-being: Recreation, Education, Health, Age Friendly and Civility; and Arts, Culture and Community Heritage
Thursday, Sept. 9 — 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Land Use and Growth; Housing; Community Character and Design; and City Finances
The final step in the process is for the Planning Commission is to hold a public hearing for approval of the Comprehensive Plan and forward the Plan to City Council for endorsement.
Woodland Park’s greatest challenge in the future is to stay true to our path toward sensible growth and self-sufficiency. The City’s long-range plan will help ensure orderly growth; protect our environment; steward our limited resources; and enhance our community’s character.
Most people reported in the first survey that they love Woodland Park due to its small-town character and beautiful mountain environment. Let’s work together to adopt a vision that preserves these qualities that we love about Woodland Park.
Sally Riley is the Planning Director for the city of Woodland Park.