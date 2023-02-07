Over the years, I have entertained many friends and family visiting Colorado with a trip to the must-see Garden of the Gods. Over time, these visits have inspired me to develop an ideal loop hike that provides some relatively easy hiking while hitting most of the top rock formations for some great group photo options.

IF YOU GO PARK: Garden of the Gods BEST TIMES TO VISIT: Year-round TRAILS: Strausenback, Scotsman, Perkins Central Garden, Palmer, Siamese Twins, Cabin Canyon, Balanced Rock LENGTH: About 4 miles, loop hike, and about 500 feet elevation gain DIFFICULTY: Easy NOTES: Bring along microspikes for possible snow and ice on the trail. For a detailed trail map go to friendsofgardenofthegods.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/GoG-Park-Map-Detail-2016.pdf.

Begin at the Trading Post and cross to the north side of Garden Lane, then go right on a foot trail to Spring Canyon South Picnic Area. Just beyond the Picnic Area, cross back over to the other side of the road to pick up signed Strausenback Trail. Hike northwest for about a half mile to a road, cross the road and follow a foot trail eastward to intersect the south end of the Scotsman Trail Loop. Cut left and head northward on Scotsman Trail for about a half mile to a road crossing (Juniper Way Loop) with some parking areas.

Just beyond the road, hit Perkins Central Garden Trail, which offers many dramatic formations right along the trail for group photos. Bear left to head north and after about 100 yards bear right at the fork, then head eastward for a couple hundred yards to another fork. Swing left to continue northward for about another 200 yards to the south end of North Gateway Rock at the Central Garden area. Towering rock formations here provide an ideal backdrop for group photos.

Keep right and swing northward along the east side of North Gateway Rock for about a quarter mile to the large Central Garden parking area with restrooms, a good spot for a snack break. The Kissing Camels formation sits atop North Gateway Rock. Keep an eye out for Prairie Falcons that nest there and listen for their harsh shrieking.

At the north end of the busy parking lot, carefully locate a gap in the wooden fenceline and cross the road to connect to the Palmer Trail on the north side of the road. Turn left on Palmer Trail, heading westward through Gambel Oak shrubland. The trail eventually swings southward and after about 1.5 miles reaches the popular Siamese Twins formation and the oft photographed Pikes Peak window between the Twins.

On the west end of the Twins, pick up the Siamese Twins Trail and head southward for about a quarter mile to its trailhead and parking area. Near the parking area locate the Cabin Canyon Trail that heads westward for about a quarter mile where it connects to the Balanced Rock Trail and swings south across Garden Drive.

Just after crossing the road, reach a trail intersection and note that the trail to the left will return to the Trading Post. Cut right toward Balanced Rock and hike westward for a couple hundred yards and recross Garden Drive and intersect dirt Rampart Range Road.

From here the best way to hike to Balanced Rock is along Rampart Road, saving the best for last and reaching the famous rock after a couple hundred yards. Hikers will likely have to wait their turn for a group photo, then retrace the route back to the intersection near the Trading Post and bear right. After about a couple hundred yards return to the parking area where the hike began.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.