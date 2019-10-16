By Pat Hill
Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series about small businesses in Woodland Park.
This series’ overview of Woodland Park’s business climate has shown the city has a variety of entrepreneurs who have taken risks to open storefronts in a time when online competition is fierce.
Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe
As businesses come and go in Woodland Park, Whole in the Wall Herb Shoppe in Gold Hill Square South celebrates 25 years this month.
“This was the only strip mall, the only thing available,” said Mark DuVall said of the store’s 1994 opening. He and wife Nancy own the business.
The name is a reflection of the store’s diminutive 400-square-foot space. “When we first came in, we thought ‘what a hole in the wall,’” he said. “We threw the ‘W’ on to make it sound like Whole Foods.”
The Duvalls built a clientele with their comprehensive line of herbs and spices, products they sold in their original store in Aurora. Along with herbs, the Duvalls carry lotions and oils. They gradually increased the shop’s inventory from 12,000 to 120,000 products.
With the introduction of CBD and hemp products, business has escalated. “The products are grown organically by a Colorado company,” he said.
In the effort to get the word out about the shop with the offbeat name, the Duvalls credit word-of-mouth and newspaper advertising. “Ads in The Courier have been the biggest thing, the best advertising I’ve ever done,” he said. “Over 25 years that’s been the most consistent.”
But with the advance in technology, the Duvalls added another advertising method, coupons and a nutritional newsletter via customers’ cellphones. “We’re the opposite of Big Box stores; people can buy on Amazon but they don’t get their questions answered,” he said. “We’re in that niche where people want to talk.”
In sticking with the same location for 25 years the Duvalls commitment is paying off. “The new owner of this part of the center spent over $500,000 in revamping it, so now the center competes with the rest of the town,” he said, referring to the new storefront facades and parking lot improvements.
The Duvalls celebrate the actual opening date, Oct. 31, with specials and participation with the other merchants of the annual Halloween trick-or-treat party.
Mountain Vapor Lounge
With its prime spot in the center of downtown, Mountain Vapor Lounge has an eclectic inventory and innovations. And in a tough market these days, the shop’s co-owner, Betti Anderliter, has a variety of tricks in her marketing toolbox. Among them is the iTOVi biofeedback scan which determines what essential oils would be beneficial for each client.
The scan was a hit at the Chamber’s Oktoberfest last month, where Anderliter was among the vendors. It brought customers into the store where she specializes in the doTERRA brand of essential oils, which can used in multiple ways, including as a water additive, in a diffuser, as a massage oil and for cleaning.
But it’s vaping that drives the business plan. After observing the life-threatening effects of smoking tobacco on family members, the Anderliters, Betti and her husband, Dave, decided to open a business that sells vaping supplies as a tobacco alternative and deterrent.
“We ask how many packs of cigarettes (customers) were smoking so we can properly give them the amount of nicotine they need to try and work their way down,” Betti Anderliter said. “A lot of smokers are new to vaping and just want to get away from smoking — they don’t like the hacking or the tobacco smell.”
In addition to nicotine vape devices, the shop carries CBD vapes along with topicals and edibles that include coffee, peanut butter or coconut oil. “I do have CBD creams and will soon have the CBD bath balms,” she said.
“People use CBD for anxiety, depression and pain management. Once people see that we have CBD for humans and for pets, that’s what brings them in.”
One vaping product, Breathe, delivers vitamin B12. “You get more with the vaporizer than you would with just a shot,” she said.
Another attractor to customers is a lounge area on the upper level that invites clients to sit and play virtual-reality games on the television.
“Some people are adverse to vaping industry but we focus on advocacy and education on the vaping, the CBD or the essential oils,” Anderliter said. “When I started this business three and a half years ago it was the Wild Wild West.”
Serrano’s Mexican Bar & Grill
With his signature Mexican dishes — enchiladas, chile rellenos, picadillo and tamales — Pepe Serrano is back. “I love what I do, cooking is as much my passion as my job,” he said.
On Oct. 7, Serrano’s Mexican Bar & Grill opened in a new location in Woodland Park Plaza (aka Safeway plaza).
“Our biggest seller is the seafood chimichanga, with crab meat and shrimp,” he said. “And our seafood enchiladas are to die for!”
Among fans of the restaurant, the keep-them-coming-back family recipes include the Serrano’s habanero cream sauce.
Serrano learned his family recipes by cooking in the kitchen of the family’s resort hotel in Mexico. Along with the hands-on experience, Serrano earned a degree in tourism.
Serrano is a staple in the city’s restaurant scene, getting his start in 2007 as an employee at the former Carlos Miguel’s in the once bright yellow building (now blue) at the corner of Baldwin Street and U.S. 24. Within a short time, he bought the restaurant and changed the name to Serrano’s Mexican Bar and Grill. When the landlord put the building up for sale, he closed the restaurant in June 2018 while he searched for a new location.
Over the years, the restaurant built a loyal following evidenced in the number of diners enjoying a return of the recipes Serrano learned long ago in Mexico. “Our green chile pork is unique,” he said. “People love it.”
With the new location, Serrano has added breakfast specialties such as burritos and huevos rancheros.
But like so many other local businesses, Serrano’s experiences a downturn when the weather turns frigid. “Winter is terrible for us. We survive on the summer,” he said. “When it’s cold, people like to stay home.”
Serrano also offers catering along with a food truck that travels to special events such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
“I like this city; it’s a wonderful place to do business,” he said. “This is a small community; we support each other. People help me out in many ways and we try to do the same.”