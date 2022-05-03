Recognized by Black Hills Energy for the new energy efficient station, Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Protection District accepted a rebate of $6,750 last month.
Opened a year ago on the hillside in Green Mountain Falls, the 13,650-foot station is notable for its energy-efficient equipment, including the boiler, pipe insulation, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, along with a smart thermostat.
“This place is buttoned-up tight,” said Amy Fiala, energy efficiency coordinator for Black Hills.
According to district board treasurer Gary Florence, the funds will cover in excess of a month’s salary for the chief, Steve Murphy, the only paid employee of the volunteer department.
The new fire station is $4.4 million project funded chiefly by a $3.5 million bond and tax increase approved by district voters in 2016 along with a $1 million matching grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The station was designed by Boulder-based F&D International architects.
“We’re focused on the reduction of the carbon footprint,” Florence said.
For long-time residents of Green Mountain Falls, there’s a nostalgic note to the station on Carsell Way, off Ute Pass Avenue. The driveway is named for the late firefighter who served the district for 20 years. Beloved by the town for his kindness and cheery attitude, and his black Labrador, Carsell served the town for 24 years as the director of maintenance. Carsell died in November 2010.
The district plans an open house at the station from 9 a.m. to noon July 9.