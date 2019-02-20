The Woodland Park High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs ended their seasons on Valentine’s Day with a rare doubleheader at The Classical Academy.
The Lady Panthers lost the opener, 56-25, to finish with a 7-16 record.
The Woodland Park boys lost the nightcap, 55-42, and ended their season at 6-17.
“(TCA) kicked our tails on the glass in the first half,” said Woodland Park boys’ coach John Paul Geniesse. “We couldn’t respond on the glass, and that was the separation.”
The Titans led 13-4 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half. The Panthers had trouble getting consistency on offense.
Woodland Park was outscored 31-29 in the second half.
“Credit us for playing hard, but credit TCA with playing better,” Geniesse said.
The game marked the final time Woodland Park senior guard Skye Ciccarelli donned a Panthers uniform. He scored a game-high 19 points to end his spectacular career with 1,566 points.
According to Geniesse, Ciccarelli is the school’s all-time leader in career points. Ciccarelli is the defending Class 3A state high-jump champion and will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on a track scholarship.
“He had an amazing career, and he did some amazing things,” Geniesse said. “But he couldn’t have done it alone. He had some amazing teammates to help him along.”
One of those teammates is junior guard Markus Eiselein, who is expected to be the team leader next season.
“I can’t wait for next season,” said Eiselein, who was second on the team in scoring this season with 14.5 points per game. ”We’re going to have a good senior group. We have a nice, tight bond. Expectations are going to be high.”
Both Woodland Park teams have gone more than a decade without playing in the postseason. TCA teams, on the other hand, are regular participants in the playoffs.
The TCA boys (17-6) were 14th in the RPI standings as of Feb. 15. The top 16 teams receive first-round byes. TCA girls (17-6) were 15th in the RPI.
Woodland Park girls’ coach Del Garrick resigned after the game. He had been the head coach for four seasons.
“Some health issues have forced me to step away from the game for a little while,” Garrick said.
Woodland Park senior center Kylee Newsome played her final game as a Panther. She led the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (10.0) this season. A three-year starter and four-year letter-winner, she also led the team in those categories as a junior and sophomore.
“I was crying after this game,” Newsome said. “This has basically been my life for the last four years. It got me through school. Basketball season was always coming up, and once the season was over, it was like, ‘OK, I have next year.’ But now, that’s over.”
The Panthers were in the playoff hunt most of the season. A win over TCA might have pushed them into the top 48.
“We matured a lot as players and I think that will carry us over into next season,” said Woodland Park junior guard/post Jada Boddy, who averaged 3.9 points and 5.4 rebounds this winter. “We’re not gong to have Kylee next season, so we have to get other players to score more, and I think that will happen.”