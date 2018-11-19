There were majestic moments during the ceremony for veterans at Woodland Park High School Friday. Young people honoring men and women who served in America’s military brought an array of emotions, no doubt pride in country, sorrow at those lost, and gratitude for the recognition.
From the looks on the faces of veterans, the music, the patriotic songs, heightened emotions and spurred memories.
Along with the music, the students’ interviews with veterans offered a glimpse of battlefield trauma.
One described holding a dying child in his arms, the death a result of bombings by Iraqi soldiers while another spoke of the sacrifice endured by his family. Another joined the Air Force because he wanted to serve his country.
Keith McKim, member of the Green Berets who received a Purple Heart, stunned the audience with his story of Roy Benavidez, who fought with the 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam. Wounded initially and told he’d never walk again, he proved the doctors wrong and returned to Vietnam to fight one last heroic battle.
In a six-hour battle, Benavidez was shot several times and survived a helicopter crash. “Benavidez pulled everybody out, dead and alive, from the burning helicopter,” McKim said. “Until another helicopter could arrive, he kept fighting and was shot several more times.”
Awarded the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan, Benavidez died Nov. 29, 1998. “Thank God for men like Roy Benavidez and for those of you who put their lives on the line for America,” he said. “God bless the United States of America.”
McKim received a thunderous standing ovation.
A video presentation emphasized the outsized role of the men of women of Teller County who served, or continue to serve, in the military.
The students provided the music — the Woodland Park Madrigals, Middle School Advanced Band, the high school band, fifth-grade students from Gateway and Summit elementary schools and fourth-grade students from Columbine Elementary School.
After the ceremony, the district welcomed the audience to a reception.