Following a small-home project created rancor in Woodland Park meetings and appeals of staff decisions, the city planning staff and city attorney requested a 90-day emergency moratorium be placed on all single-family applications for projects in multifamily zones,
That moratorium ordinance came before the Woodland Park City Council at a special meeting on Aug. 29. Because the city zoning codes do not address small- or tiny-home projects, the Village at Tamarac was considered a permitted use, which meant that it was administratively reviewed, with no public hearings.
If the zoning codes are not updated, any new such project would also be reviewed without public hearings.
Because council could not unanimously agree on the moratorium, it failed.
No council member was opposed to the concept of a moratorium and all agreed that the zoning codes need to be updated without delay. However, five council members said the issue doesn’t rise to the level of “emergency.”
City Attorney Jason Meyers said explained that while the city charter limits emergency moratoria to 90 days, new moratoria can be enacted through the regular public meeting process.
Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre said an emergency moratorium would be a violation of due process and amounts to a limited-time taking of private property. “I understand that people are upset but this is not an emergency and there is no need for a taking for even a little while.”
In favor of the emergency moratorium were Noel Sawyer and Paul Saunier.
“This is an unprecedented development and the people have spoken,” Saunier said. “We need time to develop the laws we need so I support the moratorium 100%. I would like to avoid this problem in the future.”
Councilwoman Carrol Harvey said council asked staff to bring a moratorium ordinance to the regular meeting on Sept. 19. A non-emergency moratorium can be as long as six months to a year.
Mayor Neil Levy finished the discussion by saying, “Let’s get this thing right.”
The update to the 2010 Comprehensive Plan update in 2020 includes an overhaul of the city’s entire zoning code.
This issue will be placed on the Woodland Park Planning Commission’s plate as quickly as possible, City Manager Darrin Tangeman said.
In other business, the city reached a settlement with Triple B Ranch on litigation concerning certain properties and involving conservation easements. The settlement allows the city to exit the litigation by transferring management of the conservation easements to another party. In addition, both the city and Triple B Ranch will withdraw any complaints against each other.
The next regular council meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 after a 5 p.m. budget workshop.