Are you ready for a black cow mountain? This is the original name for the root beer float. Frank J. Wisner and his Cripple Creek Brewing Co. started serving these drinks in Colorado in 1893.
Wisner was gazing at Cow Mountain through his window, and instead of seeing the snow-covered peak he envisioned ice cream floating in root beer. The treat he developed became an instant success, and eventually children shortened the name to black cow. This version of the name may seem more familiar to you, but for me, root beer float is the way to go.
Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and the drink is planned for the Mountain Arts Festival. The weekend’s activities are highlighted in the center spread of this paper. There are three festivals to enjoy on Saturday, and then the Mountain Arts Festival continues on Sunday. The Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County has decided to set up a booth at the Mountain Arts Festival on Saturday to celebrate the national day for root beer floats. You can stop by the booth and buy a float knowing the proceeds are helping local nonprofits. There are 24 nonprofits that are part of the Nonprofit Cooperative. Mountain View Yogurt Plus is assisting with this fundraising activity.
Hopefully, the story of Black Cow Mountain whets your appetite for more history, because in Woodland Park we are celebrating the 37th year of the Mountain Arts Festival. This annual event brings artists from all over the country, and still has the same small-town feel, with plenty of local artists exhibiting their work.
One of the reasons people support nonprofits is because of the work they do to help others. The Mountain Artists raise money for scholarships to help students interested in pursuing art. The festival is part of a collaborative effort called Weekend in Woodland. The other participants are Vino and Notes (wine-tasting and music at Memorial Park), which supports Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Critter Rescue Round-up at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, which supports multiple organizations that rescue animals.
Overall, the first weekend in August is a great time to embrace a black cow, enjoy the weather and see good friends. You may feel overwhelmed with work or other responsibilities in your life at the moment, so you are encouraged to let those distractions melt away. Visualize a mountain topped with snow for a moment and then quickly turn the table to see a root beer float. The summer is short and you deserve to celebrate before the ice cream on the mountain turns into snow!
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. The Gallery hosts fundraisers for nonprofits and features 19 local artists. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902 to learn more about the Nonprofit Cooperative.