Known around Cripple Creek for their breakfasts at local events, members of the Elks Lodge No. 316 do more than just flip pancakes.
Donations for the breakfasts help fund Elks’ programs that include assisting families fill gaps in needs for things such as school supplies, food and clothing.
With Cans for Kids, the Elks collect and recycle aluminum cans to earn funds for scholarships awarded to high school seniors at Cripple Creek-Victor and Woodland Park school districts. The program brings in between $3,000 and $4,000 a year.
The school-based health clinic for children and families in southern Teller County receives $2,000 a year from the local Elks Lodge, money earned through a grant from the national Grand Lodge.
For National Night Out Aug. 3, the members intend to promote their programs with a booth at the city park.
A mainstay at Donkey Derby Days, the Elks will be on hand flipping those pancakes at the Cripple Creek fire station on Bennett Avenue during the morning hours of Aug. 14 and 15.
Donations from the breakfasts are targeted for 4-H groups in Teller County. “We raise money to give money away,” said Rhonda Duncan, secretary of the nonprofit Elks Lodge. Lisa Wheatcraft handles public relations for the lodge.
The 303 members are among the 21,000 Elks statewide. “The Elks lodges in Colorado gave away $10,578 and nationwide, they donated $208 million,” Duncan said.
Locally, Triple Crown Casinos is providing the food for the breakfasts this month while the Wildwood Hotel and Casino donated the food for the breakfast during the Top of the World Rodeo in June.
The Elks meet twice a month in the historic building at 4th and Bennett avenues.