WOODLAND PARK • A recent grant award will help Tim Lundt’s ninth-grade biology students at Merit Academy continue to pursue the study of comparative anatomy using actual big-game animals.

Merit Academy recently received a $4,995 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) grant from Toshiba America Foundation to support equipment for Merit’s hands-on biology class project, Comparison of Wildlife Through Articulation.

Lundt’s students are working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and local hunters to obtain three or four large animals such as elk, moose or pronghorn.

“I’ve done this project for many years at different schools,” Lundt said. “When I taught in Alaska, we did three moose, three wood bison, two wolves, two bears and a lynx as portable skeletons. The kits were donated out throughout our district and to other organizations. We even gave one of the wood bisons to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.”

At Merit, Lundt said his students “really dove into” the project.

Once animal carcasses are obtained, the students debone the animal, boil the bones, whiten the bones and the coat each bone with a protective coating. Then, with help from a welder, a custom stand is made for each animal, and the skeletons become kits and can be put together using rubber bands and hot glue and then dissassembled in minutes for storage in a box, Lundt said.

“In next couple of weeks, we will make a stop-motion video showing the whole skeleton going together that will be included in the kit,” he said. “We can use them year after year.”

The scope of the project makes learning about anatomy very interactive and fun.

“The kids are very excited,” Lundt said. “They’ve been asking me constantly when the stands will be done, when can we do the stop-motion video.”

The completed kits can be used and reused and loaned out to other schools or organizations interested in comparison anatomy, Lundt said.

His students got a jump-start this fall with a $1,000 donation from Meateater Inc., a Bozeman, Montana-based outdoor lifestyle company founded by TV personality and podcaster Steven Rinella.

“Rinella has a Netflix show, ‘The Meateater,’ a podcast, and side branch organizations. Basically, Meateater Inc. promotes hunting and conservation,” Lundt said.

Lundt’s class used those initial funds to pay for equipment and materials used in the preparation of the bones of a cow elk and a doe pronghorn. The elk was donated by a Merit Academy board member and the pronghorn was donated by one of Merit’s seventh-grade students, a hunter.

The Toshiba America Foundation grant funds will help further the project.

The kits will to be named “Elk in a Box,” “Pronghorn in a Box,” etc., Lundt said. Each kit will contain the animal’s bones clearly labeled in bags, a stand, manual, tools and video on how to articulate each skeleton.

“It’s really cool for the kids,” said the science teacher. “They can look at the bones of a herbivore, omnivore or carnivore and see the differences. They’re all very similar. It’s a great way to learn human anatomy as well.”

Lundt said the school is still looking for two additional animals for the project. He’s hoping someone will donate a big-game animal or two.

“We just don’t want something small,” he said. “If it’s a mountain lion or bear, the person would need a permit from CPW. But if someone shoots an exotic animal, if they want to donate the whole skieleton, we’d take it.”

Anyone who wishes to donate an animal may contact Merit Academy at 719-686-2274 or email Lundt at tlundt@merit.academy.