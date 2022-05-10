Colorado Park Rangers are tasked with many responsibilities, but sometimes weather and the difficulties that go along with it can hamper their efforts. But one park ranger at Eleven Mile Reservoir has found a solution to getting around on the ice.
Dubbed “The Skating Ranger,” Kelli Lewis, a park ranger at Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain state parks, has been on the job for two years. In that time she’s been a subject on television and a soon-to-be documentary. This year, early ice took hold at Eleven Mile Reservoir and the reservoir’s attempts to cap over were defeated by heavy winds. Finally, after the reservoir capped over, ice fishermen flocked to it.
Early ice on the south side of the reservoir formed mostly as clear lake ice before the snowstorms took place over the course of the following month. With that brought the fisherman, scattered across vast distances. Lewis found walking around in Yak Tracks, traction cleats made for walking in snow and ice, was quite time-consuming.
“I had the idea to take my hockey skates out of the closet in the name of efficiency,” she said. “I figured, since I am more tactically sound and comfortable on skates than walking in spikes on slick lake ice, I can improve the efficiency of my ice-fishing patrols tenfold and make a quicker return to my patrol truck in the event of an emergency, even factoring in the minute it takes to change out of skates into snow boots.”
The next weekend, Sucker Cove and Cross Creek parking lots filled to capacity. Lewis took her skates and in full duty gear was able to check more than 100 fishing licenses, measure countless Cutbow Trout, and pick up several unclaimed tip-ups and piles of trash.
“I received many tips on which species are biting on what and where, and in the process spoke with more anglers than I’d ever contacted with a single day of ice-fishing patrol,” Lewis said.
A few weeks later, Bryan Johnson of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Shavano Fish Hatchery informed Lewis he was creating an ice safety video for the agency’s Facebook page with the agency’s northeast region spokesman Jason Clay. The two invited her to participate. The challenge was that they chose a location in the dead center of the lake which would take a long time to walk to. Lewis laced up her skates and made her way toward the middle of the lake to where Johnson and Clay were set up to film.
“After 10 minutes of skating over lake ice so smooth a Zamboni couldn’t simulate it, and jumping over a couple of pressure ridges along the way, I found them with a camera rolling,” Lewis said.
Clay wanted a short interview, and then created a minute-long tweet from it. The tweet went viral, as did the Facebook video. Other media outlets began reposting the video, which prompted Fox News to contact Clay and Lewis. Her Fox interview took place near North Shore C loop, and featured drone footage of Lewis skating vast distances over the north side of the reservoir. Colorado Springs-based news station KRDO also contacted Clay to request another news story.
After a snowstorm transformed the ice, Lewis agreed to meet with KRDO at the Stoll Mountain Day Use Area.
Now, Lewis is working on a short documentary based out of Eleven Mile with award-winning Austrian filmmaker Sven Jansel.
“The focus of this project is beyond ‘The Skating Ranger,’ intending to bring to light my perspective of taking action and formulating a fulfilling career for the sake of protecting Colorado’s natural resources,” she concluded.