We tend to forget that Eleven Mile was once a railroad. Except for a friend of mine in Lake George!
Some who drive it think it still has ties in the road, because of its washboard nature. These bits of history date from 1922.
Bids were closed on the Eleven Mile Canyon project, between Lake George and Howbert, at the state highway department in Denver. There were eight bidders, and the contract was let at a figure slightly below $60,000. Work of converting the Colorado Midland roadbed along this stretch into a highway, 16 feet wide, began immediately after the contract was awarded. The state appropriated $60,000 for this work, and the contract was about $2,000 under that figure.
The road was called a highway, by 1922 standards.
It follows the old Colorado Midland roadbed, which was given to the state for use as a road by AE Carlton, a Colorado Springs capitalist. The project covers 11 3/4 miles, extending from Lake George to Howbert, and passing through the scenic Eleven Mile canyon. The next link was between Lake George and Florissant, and following that the road was extended to Divide, the western terminus of the Midland line.
The contract for the section of the old Midland grade that was converted into a road, was let to William Norton by the fifth state highway division office. Norton had a sawmill five miles below Lake George. Sometime later when the weather conditions became favorable, the highway crews tore out the ties, widening the roadbed and repairing tunnels through Eleven Mile canyon. Several new bridges were then built in the canyon. Over the decade it was used more new bridges were built. Some of the old railroad bridges lasted until the 1965 flood.
It took nearly three years to complete the entire conversion job, due to weather problems. Through the 1920s it was a popular way to get from Hartsel and Lake George. A need for water in growing Denver brought a plan to put a big dam in the canyon. Fortunately it was decided to put it on the west end. The old road west from Lake George was resurveyed along a more direct route.
In 1932, the new road over Wilkerson Pass was built, and the lake flooded Howbert. The dam took a couple years to build and Eleven Mile was not made a park for another three years.
Did you know there was a town under the lake? If you take the north shore road from Lake George, to the boat dock, it was straight south, about half way across the lake.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.